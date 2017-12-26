Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 26, 2017

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;32;25;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;SSW;10;72%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Nice with some sun;25;18;NNW;18;71%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;16;4;High clouds;15;6;ENE;16;55%;0%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;15;11;Spotty showers;14;11;WNW;31;72%;82%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;7;3;A bit of rain;7;2;NNW;21;90%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;-6;-13;Partly sunny, cold;-8;-13;NNE;6;81%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partial sunshine;13;-1;Plenty of sunshine;8;0;SE;12;52%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Flurries, colder;-8;-12;Snow;-10;-16;WSW;26;65%;85%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;30;21;A shower or t-storm;32;22;ENE;10;72%;60%;13

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;15;7;Sunshine;15;11;SSW;11;77%;28%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;21;16;A shower in spots;23;14;SSE;23;46%;42%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;20;7;Partly sunny;21;7;NW;14;53%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;31;22;High clouds;31;23;WNW;8;70%;30%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;E;11;48%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;26;21;Clouds, a shower;26;23;N;13;73%;77%;1

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;14;8;Partly sunny, windy;15;4;WNW;41;53%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;4;-6;Partly sunny;4;-5;NNE;5;57%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;12;4;Clouds and sun, mild;13;7;SE;17;60%;58%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;9;1;A thick cloud cover;6;2;SSW;11;79%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;Some sun, a shower;19;10;SSE;9;69%;82%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;19;A stray thunderstorm;30;19;S;11;58%;64%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;4;0;A shower in the p.m.;10;4;SE;21;81%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;7;5;Rain and drizzle;7;1;WNW;20;76%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;10;1;Sunny and mild;10;0;ESE;9;79%;17%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;10;3;Clouds and sun, mild;11;6;SSE;14;75%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;32;23;Humid with some sun;29;21;E;15;69%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;33;18;More clouds than sun;33;19;WNW;7;38%;56%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;7;-5;Sunny, but cold;4;-2;NW;17;33%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;21;11;Periods of sun;21;12;NW;7;55%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;SSE;30;59%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;19;Some sunshine;25;20;ENE;4;73%;44%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Decreasing clouds;30;21;NNE;15;65%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-11;-17;Partly sunny, frigid;-11;-13;W;15;61%;31%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;32;24;An afternoon shower;31;23;NNE;20;69%;47%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;5;2;A little rain;4;2;SE;16;83%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;25;21;Partly sunny, nice;25;20;NNE;20;50%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, mist;4;0;Cloudy and chilly;5;0;NNE;13;62%;28%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;NE;23;77%;65%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Hazy sun;24;9;SSE;6;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;-4;-10;Milder with sunshine;10;-3;S;10;35%;13%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brilliant sunshine;28;15;Hazy sunshine;28;15;N;8;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers this morning;31;24;Showers around;32;24;WSW;9;70%;74%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;4;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;4;-3;W;27;80%;8%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;12;3;A morning shower;8;-3;NNE;10;31%;50%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;16;13;A little a.m. rain;17;15;WNW;34;77%;69%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;23;15;A touch of rain;17;15;NNW;13;83%;92%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;21;15;A t-storm in spots;21;13;E;10;75%;55%;4

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;ENE;14;57%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;1;0;A passing shower;4;1;SSW;24;93%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warmer;31;23;Showers;30;23;NNE;9;84%;87%;2

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;24;17;Sunshine and nice;22;17;E;17;57%;27%;4

Honolulu, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;18;A shower;27;20;NNW;7;68%;66%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and delightful;30;12;Sunny and nice;28;11;ENE;9;31%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;21;9;Partly sunny, nice;23;7;NW;6;51%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;13;8;Mostly sunny;14;8;S;15;67%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;32;25;Cloudy with a shower;31;25;WSW;15;72%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;23;SSE;13;52%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;25;13;Low clouds breaking;25;15;WNW;12;51%;18%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and mild;14;-1;Mostly sunny;12;-7;W;6;28%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;14;NNE;11;54%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;3;Sunny and pleasant;21;4;SSE;6;42%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;NNW;14;33%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;8;1;Clearing;5;1;S;10;84%;32%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny;31;23;NNE;11;60%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;W;8;70%;56%;7

Kolkata, India;Nice with sunshine;25;13;Hazy sunshine;26;14;N;11;70%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;31;25;Mostly cloudy;32;24;WNW;6;70%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;15;5;A t-storm in spots;14;4;ESE;14;71%;74%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;31;24;SSW;8;75%;3%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;23;19;Partly sunny, nice;24;19;SSE;14;71%;56%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable cloudiness;14;13;Sun and clouds;15;14;WNW;12;66%;74%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;7;2;Bit of rain, snow;5;-1;WNW;33;75%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;20;10;Sunshine and nice;23;11;NE;7;50%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;24;SW;9;63%;22%;7

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;9;6;Clouds and sun;11;6;SW;19;50%;75%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;28;An afternoon shower;31;28;NE;20;69%;74%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;27;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;NE;7;83%;77%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;29;25;Afternoon showers;30;24;ENE;9;72%;82%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;29;18;Warm with some sun;33;20;N;23;42%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;23;7;Partly sunny;22;7;NNE;8;35%;10%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;27;21;A shower or two;27;22;NNE;14;68%;85%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Cloudy;2;1;SSE;8;85%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;24;Sunlit and nice;30;24;ENE;21;64%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;26;18;ENE;14;71%;14%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very cold;-13;-24;Blowing snow, colder;-19;-25;W;28;62%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and milder;5;1;A little snow;2;0;SW;12;76%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;33;22;Hazy sunshine;32;21;NNE;10;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;27;13;Clouds and sun, nice;28;14;NNE;21;44%;1%;8

New York, United States;Colder with some sun;-1;-7;Turning sunny, cold;-2;-9;NW;14;32%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;5;High clouds;18;7;ENE;8;72%;1%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-5;-9;A little p.m. snow;-6;-11;WNW;12;91%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;9;2;Chilly with some sun;6;3;WNW;21;47%;7%;1

Oslo, Norway;Icy mix;2;-2;Partly sunny;1;-4;NNE;8;73%;73%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, colder;-14;-26;Sunny and colder;-20;-28;WNW;17;58%;31%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Nice with some sun;30;26;E;6;70%;32%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;Some sun, a shower;31;24;NW;15;70%;60%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Clouds, a t-storm;29;24;ENE;10;84%;83%;3

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;8;4;Rain tapering off;5;0;WNW;18;67%;66%;1

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;27;15;Sunny;25;16;S;23;47%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Tropical rainstorm;29;22;Cloudy with showers;29;23;N;10;78%;92%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;32;24;A shower or two;32;25;N;13;67%;67%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;20;Mostly sunny;33;21;ESE;8;42%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, milder;7;-1;Cloudy;5;1;WNW;7;73%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-16;Sunny and cold;-4;-9;W;7;33%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showery;18;11;Showers, some heavy;16;11;ESE;12;73%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;12;Rain at times;17;11;SSW;19;76%;75%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;25;E;16;65%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine and chilly;-1;-5;Sunny and chilly;-2;-6;E;15;58%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;7;3;A thick cloud cover;4;1;SSE;13;89%;30%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;NW;12;77%;85%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;21;7;Clouds and sun;21;6;NNE;11;39%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;13;9;Periods of rain;13;7;WSW;22;78%;92%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow squall;3;-2;A bit of snow;3;0;SW;16;87%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;14;8;Plenty of sunshine;14;7;NNW;8;86%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;26;16;Partly sunny;26;17;ENE;17;65%;18%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;25;A shower in spots;29;24;E;26;69%;77%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;25;17;Partly sunny;25;17;N;13;72%;16%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;1;Plenty of sunshine;21;1;ENE;9;26%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;31;15;SW;10;37%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;21;N;14;75%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;13;10;Periods of sun;14;12;WNW;12;74%;75%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;3;0;Rain, snow;6;4;SSE;7;81%;75%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-10;Sunny, but chilly;-1;-6;NE;7;21%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;11;5;Inc. clouds;12;6;SE;13;62%;14%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;32;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;NNE;6;76%;66%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning sunny, mild;10;-1;Sunny and mild;10;1;SE;11;79%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in places;29;24;E;25;68%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain, snow;5;1;Partly sunny;4;1;SSE;14;82%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;24;21;Partly sunny;26;21;NE;23;58%;6%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;21;16;Cloudy and breezy;22;17;ESE;24;62%;17%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;4;2;A morning shower;4;0;SSW;19;85%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;8;-4;A little a.m. snow;1;-4;ENE;8;69%;50%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;12;1;Partly sunny;8;1;N;7;77%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;15;6;Mostly sunny;11;3;NE;5;35%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Pleasant and warmer;23;8;High clouds;21;11;ESE;5;50%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;16;7;A little p.m. rain;15;10;ESE;10;58%;86%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;12;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;1;N;16;41%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Colder;-9;-13;Partly sunny;-10;-19;NW;14;75%;33%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;16;8;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;17;61%;27%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;17;8;An afternoon shower;18;9;WSW;15;59%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;-10;-24;Increasing clouds;-8;-20;ESE;6;78%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;2;-2;Bit of rain, snow;3;0;ENE;6;75%;80%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;5;-1;A shower in the p.m.;11;3;SSE;19;75%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;23;18;Occasional rain;22;19;NW;6;75%;87%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;5;0;Cloudy;3;1;SSE;10;80%;31%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;8;1;Sun and clouds;6;4;SSE;12;86%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler with rain;14;13;Very windy, a shower;16;13;S;43;58%;78%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;31;20;Mostly cloudy;28;21;E;10;62%;42%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;4;-5;Plenty of sunshine;6;-6;E;3;49%;0%;2

