Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 26, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;89;76;A shower in the a.m.;89;77;SSW;6;72%;57%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;82;66;Nice with some sun;76;64;NNW;11;71%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;61;39;High clouds;59;43;ENE;10;55%;0%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;59;53;Spotty showers;57;51;WNW;19;72%;82%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;45;38;A bit of rain;44;36;NNW;13;90%;87%;1

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;21;9;Partly sunny, cold;17;8;NNE;4;81%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partial sunshine;55;31;Plenty of sunshine;46;32;SE;7;52%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Flurries, colder;18;10;Snow;15;3;WSW;16;65%;85%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower or t-storm;85;69;A shower or t-storm;89;72;ENE;6;72%;60%;13

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;59;45;Sunshine;59;51;SSW;7;77%;28%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;69;61;A shower in spots;73;57;SSE;14;46%;42%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and nice;68;44;Partly sunny;69;45;NW;9;53%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;88;72;High clouds;88;73;WNW;5;70%;30%;4

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;83;57;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;E;7;48%;0%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Afternoon showers;79;71;Clouds, a shower;79;74;N;8;73%;77%;1

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;58;46;Partly sunny, windy;58;40;WNW;26;53%;3%;2

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;39;21;Partly sunny;39;23;NNE;3;57%;1%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;53;40;Clouds and sun, mild;56;45;SE;11;60%;58%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, mild;49;35;A thick cloud cover;42;36;SSW;7;79%;44%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;65;50;Some sun, a shower;66;49;SSE;5;69%;82%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;87;65;A stray thunderstorm;85;66;S;7;58%;64%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;40;32;A shower in the p.m.;51;39;SE;13;81%;85%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;45;40;Rain and drizzle;44;33;WNW;12;76%;85%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;51;34;Sunny and mild;50;33;ESE;6;79%;17%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun, mild;49;37;Clouds and sun, mild;51;43;SSE;9;75%;74%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;89;73;Humid with some sun;83;71;E;9;69%;5%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;92;65;More clouds than sun;91;66;WNW;4;38%;56%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, chilly;44;23;Sunny, but cold;40;28;NW;11;33%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;70;52;Periods of sun;70;54;NW;5;55%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;60;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;SSE;19;59%;0%;10

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;77;66;Some sunshine;77;67;ENE;3;73%;44%;5

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;72;Decreasing clouds;86;70;NNE;9;65%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Frigid;12;1;Partly sunny, frigid;13;8;W;9;61%;31%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A few showers;90;75;An afternoon shower;88;74;NNE;12;69%;47%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers around;42;36;A little rain;40;36;SE;10;83%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;77;69;Partly sunny, nice;77;68;NNE;12;50%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy, mist;40;32;Cloudy and chilly;40;31;NNE;8;62%;28%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More clouds than sun;91;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;NE;14;77%;65%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, nice;73;47;Hazy sun;75;48;SSE;4;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;24;13;Milder with sunshine;50;26;S;6;35%;13%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Brilliant sunshine;82;59;Hazy sunshine;83;59;N;5;67%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Showers this morning;87;75;Showers around;89;74;WSW;5;70%;74%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Turning cloudy;39;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;39;27;W;17;80%;8%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;53;37;A morning shower;47;27;NNE;6;31%;50%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;60;56;A little a.m. rain;63;58;WNW;21;77%;69%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Turning cloudy;73;58;A touch of rain;62;59;NNW;8;83%;92%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cooler;69;59;A t-storm in spots;70;56;E;7;75%;55%;4

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;82;66;Mostly sunny;82;67;ENE;8;57%;26%;4

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;34;32;A passing shower;39;34;SSW;15;93%;66%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warmer;88;74;Showers;85;74;NNE;6;84%;87%;2

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;75;62;Sunshine and nice;71;63;E;11;57%;27%;4

Honolulu, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;81;65;A shower;80;68;NNW;5;68%;66%;3

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and delightful;87;54;Sunny and nice;83;52;ENE;6;31%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;71;49;Partly sunny, nice;73;44;NW;4;51%;2%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;55;46;Mostly sunny;58;47;S;9;67%;14%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;90;77;Cloudy with a shower;88;77;WSW;9;72%;66%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;85;73;Sunny and pleasant;88;73;SSE;8;52%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;78;56;Low clouds breaking;77;59;WNW;8;51%;18%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and mild;58;30;Mostly sunny;53;19;W;4;28%;1%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;83;56;Partly sunny, nice;81;57;NNE;7;54%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;38;Sunny and pleasant;70;40;SSE;3;42%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;NNW;9;33%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;46;33;Clearing;41;34;S;6;84%;32%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;74;Mostly sunny;88;74;NNE;7;60%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Variable cloudiness;90;75;A t-storm in spots;89;75;W;5;70%;56%;7

Kolkata, India;Nice with sunshine;77;55;Hazy sunshine;79;56;N;7;70%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Mostly cloudy;90;76;WNW;4;70%;66%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;41;A t-storm in spots;57;39;ESE;9;71%;74%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;91;73;Mostly sunny;89;75;SSW;5;75%;3%;8

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;74;67;Partly sunny, nice;74;66;SSE;8;71%;56%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Variable cloudiness;58;55;Sun and clouds;59;57;WNW;7;66%;74%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;45;36;Bit of rain, snow;40;31;WNW;20;75%;66%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;68;50;Sunshine and nice;73;52;NE;4;50%;3%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable cloudiness;87;74;Clouds and sun;88;74;SW;6;63%;22%;7

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;48;43;Clouds and sun;52;43;SW;12;50%;75%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;82;An afternoon shower;88;82;NE;12;69%;74%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy with showers;80;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;NE;5;83%;77%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;85;77;Afternoon showers;86;76;ENE;6;72%;82%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;84;64;Warm with some sun;91;68;N;14;42%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine and nice;73;45;Partly sunny;72;44;NNE;5;35%;10%;5

Miami, United States;Some sun, a shower;80;71;A shower or two;81;71;NNE;9;68%;85%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;39;32;Cloudy;36;33;SSE;5;85%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;74;Sunlit and nice;86;75;ENE;13;64%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;89;67;Partly sunny;80;65;ENE;9;71%;14%;11

Montreal, Canada;Sunny and very cold;8;-12;Blowing snow, colder;-3;-13;W;17;62%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and milder;41;33;A little snow;36;33;SW;7;76%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunshine, pleasant;91;71;Hazy sunshine;90;70;NNE;6;42%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;81;55;Clouds and sun, nice;82;57;NNE;13;44%;1%;8

New York, United States;Colder with some sun;31;19;Turning sunny, cold;28;15;NW;9;32%;1%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;66;42;High clouds;65;45;ENE;5;72%;1%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;23;16;A little p.m. snow;21;13;WNW;8;91%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Chilly with some sun;47;35;Chilly with some sun;43;37;WNW;13;47%;7%;1

Oslo, Norway;Icy mix;35;29;Partly sunny;33;26;NNE;5;73%;73%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, colder;7;-15;Sunny and colder;-4;-19;WNW;11;58%;31%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;86;78;Nice with some sun;85;79;E;4;70%;32%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;87;75;Some sun, a shower;88;74;NW;9;70%;60%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers and t-storms;84;75;Clouds, a t-storm;84;75;ENE;6;84%;83%;3

Paris, France;Inc. clouds;46;39;Rain tapering off;42;32;WNW;11;67%;66%;1

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;81;60;Sunny;76;61;S;14;47%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Tropical rainstorm;84;72;Cloudy with showers;85;73;N;6;78%;92%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;90;75;A shower or two;90;77;N;8;67%;67%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;68;Mostly sunny;92;69;ESE;5;42%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, milder;45;30;Cloudy;42;34;WNW;5;73%;75%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, but chilly;26;4;Sunny and cold;24;16;W;5;33%;3%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showery;65;52;Showers, some heavy;61;52;ESE;7;73%;99%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;64;54;Rain at times;63;52;SSW;12;76%;75%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower in the a.m.;86;77;E;10;65%;73%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunshine and chilly;30;23;Sunny and chilly;28;22;E;9;58%;1%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;44;37;A thick cloud cover;39;34;SSE;8;89%;30%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;NW;8;77%;85%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;69;45;Clouds and sun;70;43;NNE;7;39%;0%;3

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;56;48;Periods of rain;56;44;WSW;14;78%;92%;0

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A snow squall;37;29;A bit of snow;38;32;SW;10;87%;66%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;58;46;Plenty of sunshine;57;45;NNW;5;86%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Nice with some sun;78;61;Partly sunny;78;62;ENE;11;65%;18%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;76;A shower in spots;84;75;E;16;69%;77%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;77;63;Partly sunny;77;63;N;8;72%;16%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;78;33;Plenty of sunshine;70;34;ENE;6;26%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;87;60;Mostly sunny;88;60;SW;6;37%;5%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;82;71;Mostly sunny;82;70;N;8;75%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Variable cloudiness;56;50;Periods of sun;58;53;WNW;7;74%;75%;1

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;38;32;Rain, snow;42;39;SSE;4;81%;75%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;31;14;Sunny, but chilly;31;20;NE;4;21%;2%;2

Shanghai, China;Plenty of sunshine;52;41;Inc. clouds;54;43;SE;8;62%;14%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;90;78;A t-storm in spots;88;79;NNE;4;76%;66%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning sunny, mild;50;30;Sunny and mild;49;33;SE;7;79%;1%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;76;A shower in places;85;76;E;16;68%;71%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain, snow;41;35;Partly sunny;39;34;SSE;9;82%;71%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;75;70;Partly sunny;80;69;NE;14;58%;6%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;70;61;Cloudy and breezy;71;63;ESE;15;62%;17%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;40;36;A morning shower;40;31;SSW;12;85%;79%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;46;25;A little a.m. snow;34;25;ENE;5;69%;50%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, breezy;53;33;Partly sunny;47;34;N;5;77%;2%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, mild;59;42;Mostly sunny;52;37;NE;3;35%;2%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Pleasant and warmer;73;47;High clouds;70;51;ESE;3;50%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;61;45;A little p.m. rain;60;49;ESE;6;58%;86%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine;53;34;Partly sunny, chilly;48;33;N;10;41%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Colder;16;8;Partly sunny;13;-2;NW;9;75%;33%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;62;47;Partly sunny;62;52;SW;11;61%;27%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;62;46;An afternoon shower;64;48;WSW;9;59%;75%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine;15;-12;Increasing clouds;17;-3;ESE;4;78%;6%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Inc. clouds;36;28;Bit of rain, snow;37;33;ENE;4;75%;80%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun;41;31;A shower in the p.m.;52;38;SSE;12;75%;85%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;74;65;Occasional rain;72;66;NW;4;75%;87%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;40;32;Cloudy;37;33;SSE;6;80%;31%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;46;34;Sun and clouds;44;39;SSE;8;86%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler with rain;58;55;Very windy, a shower;61;55;S;27;58%;78%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;89;67;Mostly cloudy;82;70;E;6;62%;42%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine;40;23;Plenty of sunshine;43;22;E;2;49%;0%;2

_____

_____

