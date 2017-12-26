  1. Home
Six Italian priests and monks obtain Taiwanese citizenship

‘My hometown now is Taiwan, not Italy anymore’ –  said priest Didone, 77

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/26 19:58

6 priests and monks were presented Taiwanese citizenship for their devotions in Taiwan (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Six priests and monks, who have been serving at The Order of the Ministers of the Infirm, also known as the Camillians, received Taiwanese citizenship on Tuesday, Dec.26, reported Liberty Times.

Yilan County Magistrate Chen Chin-te (陳金德) presented priests Giuseppe Didone, Antonio Didone, Giovanni Rizzi, Celestino Rizzi, and monks Felice Chech and Davide Angelo Cattaneo with the national ID cards in recognition of their selfless devotion to Taiwan.

The six priests and monks have been working under a large red cross called The Camillians Taiwan, which belongs to Italy's Roman Catholic religious order, founded in 1582. Their main mission is to offer medical care and charity to people. 
 
Head of Taiwan's Camillians Order of the Ministers of the Infirm, Priest Didone, who has stayed in Taiwan for 52 years, said: "My hometown now is Taiwan, not Italy anymore.” 
Taiwanese citizenship
the Camillians
priests and brothers
Catholic

