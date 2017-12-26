Amendment passed to ease compensation for Taiwan’s 228 Massacre victims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Legislature passed an amendment to the laws that was favorable to the victims of the February 28 Incident, or the 228 Massacre.

The amendment will entitle family members or descendants of the victims of the political incident to claim compensation. The measure will also extend the deadline for claiming compensation by four years.

The nationwide anti-government uprising took place on February 28, 1947, and triggered a long period of suppression of political dissidents against the then Kuomintang government, a period that has come to known as the White Terror. According to government statistics, the total number of victims amounts to between 18,000 and 28,000, while only 2,300 of them have received compensation as of mid-December of 2017.

The deadline has been extended several times since the compensation program began in 1995, as more incident victims have been identified, and as obstacles have presented themselves for applicants seeking compensation, since providing evidence from over a half century ago is particularly difficult.

The February 28 Incident and the White Terror period caused the deaths of thousands as well as countless private land seizures or confiscations by the Kuomintang government.

The 228 Memorial Foundation chairman Hsueh Hua-yuan (薛化元) said earlier in an interview with the Central News Agency that another 1,000 victims have been named after cross-analyzing names with declassified documents from the former Secrecy Bureau.