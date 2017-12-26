2017 Christmasland in New Taipei City named perfect Christmas market in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The 2017 “Christmasland in New Taipei City” has been pulling in crowds after kicking off on November 24, and has been named one of the four perfect Christmas markets in Asia by Changi airport.

In an article posted on Changi airport’s website December 19, the airport said that visiting New Taipei City’s Christmasland is an experience that could possibly be the highlight of the year for visitors, while the extravagant lighting and the Santa bear shaped stage will provide visitors with beautiful Instagram-worthy shots as they soak in the atmosphere and enjoy one of the many performances.

The family-friendly festival has expanded over the years with this year’s edition being the biggest. Visitors from Southeastern Asian, Northwestern Asian, and Western countries crowded in the Christmasland to see the 3D light projection display, including the world’s largest 3D projection Christmas tree in the world.

It is a gorgeously illuminated, happiness-evokingenclave that creates a fairy tale-like experience out of the country’s tallestChristmas trees, fun-packed rides, and a series of regular events from countyfairs, large concerts, and markets selling handmade goods to carnival parades.

The other three perfect Christmas markets on the list are Winterfest in Hong Kong, Tokyo Christmas Market in Japan, and Christmas Wonderland at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore.

Image from Tourism and Travel Department, New Taipei City Government