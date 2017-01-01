Elementary student sells NT$2 dumplings to raise NT$200,000 to cover parents' cancer bills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After a netizen posted images of dumplings sold by a young girl in Tainan to cover the medical expenses for her parents, who are both suffering from cancer and to help provide for her two younger sisters, many Taiwanese have flocked to her little stand or ordered online to help out, reported Ettoday.

On Dec. 14, a Taiwanese netizen by the name of Leo Yen posted an image of dumplings cooked by an elementary school student to help cover the medical expenses of her both of her parents and encouraged people to help chip in. Yen said that the girl is selling boiled dumplings because she is suddenly facing a family crisis as she recently learned that her mother is suffering from late-stage breast cancer and her father had just completed surgery for oral cancer, while she also has two younger sisters to feed as well.

Yen said that the is selling the dumplings at a price of NT$2 each in boxes of 20, for a total price of NT$40 per box and is trying to use the meager profits to pay for the NT$200,000 (US$6,600) in medical bills her parents have incurred for their cancer operations.

On Dec. 22, thanked netizens for their outpouring of support for the girl in the form of non-stop messages on his phone he received making orders for over 500 boxes so far. In response to the help from the public the girl said, "On behalf of our mother and father, we three sisters would like to thank all of you for the loving support that has come from everywhere, thank you everyone."

For those wishing to help out, her dumpling stand (復國黃昏市場) is located at 308 Fuhua 3rd Street in Tainan's Yongkang District (台南市永康區復華三街308號).



Boxes of dumplings for sale. (Image from Leo Yen Facebook page)



Sign lists cabbage and leek dumplings for NT$40 per box. (Image from Leo Yen Facebook page)