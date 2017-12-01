  1. Home
Sports Lottery donates to Taiwan Hospitality and Tourism University in Hualien

Donation can prevent college from downsizing

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/26 17:02

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Sports Lottery Co. (台灣運彩) is donating NT$60 million (US$2 million) to the private Taiwan Hospitality and Tourism University (THTU, 台灣觀光學院) in Shoufeng, Hualien County, to save it from possible closure, reports said Tuesday.

Last September, reports emerged that the college would only hold on to one department and would ask its students to find education elsewhere, but thanks to assistant from private donors, the school could avoid that fate, university principal Liu Chia-chen (劉家榛) told visiting Hualien County councilors Tuesday.

Next month, the board of directors would be restructured, teaching staff would be asked to sign new contracts and recruitment of new students would be resumed, Liu was quoted by the Chinese-language Liberty Times as saying.

Nevertheless, the recreation, travel, hotel and restaurant departments would halt trying to attract new students, she said.

After the Taiwan Sports Lottery proposals were discussed by the board, the university would send its plan to the Ministry of Education for review later this week, Liu said.

The more than 800 students already enrolled will have no problem to complete their studies at the college, while in the future the school was planning to follow the government’s “New Southbound Policy” and recruit new students in Southeast Asian nations such as Malaysia, according to Liu.
sports lottery
Taiwan Hospitality and Tourism University
Hualien

