Police help out a couple getting lost and stuck in Pinglin, New Taipei City

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Local police have recently helped out a couple of Tucheng, New Taipei City who got lost and stuck in a remote mountainous area in Pinglin when they were driving to meet their only son at an English learning center in the area.

Xindidan Precinct of New Taipei City Police Department said that the couple’s son and his classmates went to study English at an English learning camp located in a remote area of Pinglin District the other day. However, as the temperature in the mountainous area where the camp is located was low, the couple’s son got a cold and a teacher called the couple whose family name is Hsu (許), asking them to come and take care of their son, according to the precinct.

Upon receiving the notification, the couple rushed to drive to the camp in Pinglin, but as it was dark and they were not familiar with the roads in the area, they made a wrong turn at kilometer 9 of the Pinglin-Shuangxi highway (New Taipei City Route 42) and ended up driving along a country road to a cemetery, the precinct said. As they found that they may have taken the wrong road, they tried to back up, but their car got stuck on the edge of the road and wouldn’t budge, so they called 110 for help, the precinct said.

Local Kuolai Police Station (闊瀨派出所) chief Dai Ming-de (戴明德) received a report about the couple's situation and called the couple to prepare for a rescue operation, but they misguided the police unintentionally as they were not familiar with the area, which caused the rescue team to search in chilly winds for three hours, the precinct said. Finally the rescuers were able to locate the couple via the emergency call they made and the Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM).

Dai drove the couple to the English camp, where they met their waiting son. As the couple’s car was immovable at that time, the local police chief drove the Hsus back to their home in Tucheng.