Australia vs. England 4th test scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:

___

Australia, 1st Innings

Cameron Bancroft lbw b Woakes 26

David Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 103

Usman Khawaja c Bairstow b Broad 17

Steve Smith not out 65

Shaun Marsh not out 31

Extras: (1lb, 1nb) 2

TOTAL: (for three wickets) 244

Overs: 89. Batting time: 390 minutes

Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-135, 3-160

Still to bat: Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird.

Bowling: Anderson 21-8-43-1, Broad 19-6-41-1, Woakes 19-4-60-1, Ali 6-0-35-0, Curran 17-5-44-0 (1nb), Malan 7-1-20-0

England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

Toss: Australia.

Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.

TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.