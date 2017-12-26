Australia vs. England 4th test scoreboard

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Scoreboard Tuesday on the first day of the fourth cricket test between Australia and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground:
___
Cameron Bancroft lbw b Woakes 26
David Warner c Bairstow b Anderson 103
Usman Khawaja c Bairstow b Broad 17
Steve Smith not out 65
Shaun Marsh not out 31
Extras: (1lb, 1nb) 2
TOTAL: (for three wickets) 244
Overs: 89. Batting time: 390 minutes
Fall of wickets: 1-122, 2-135, 3-160
Still to bat: Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird.
Bowling: Anderson 21-8-43-1, Broad 19-6-41-1, Woakes 19-4-60-1, Ali 6-0-35-0, Curran 17-5-44-0 (1nb), Malan 7-1-20-0
England: Alastair Cook, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.
Toss: Australia.
Series: Australia leads the five-match series 3-0.
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Sundaram Ravi, India.
TV Umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.