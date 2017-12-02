Warm winter weather and sunny skies forecast for Taiwan the final week of 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Sunny weather conditions are expected all over Taiwan from Tuesday until Friday, as the cold air mass weakens, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has forecast.

Daytime highs above 20 degrees Celsius throughout Taiwan are expected, with temperatures in the north around 22 degrees. In the central and southern regions temperatures will be around 25 degrees, and in the east around 23 degrees, CWB forecaster Chu Mei-lin (朱美霖) said.

Sunny weather will last until Friday, Dec. 29, before another moisture filled cold front from southern China moves in on Saturday, possibly sending the mercury to down to between 14 and 18 degrees.

The upcoming cold wave might bring more clouds to northern Taiwan and block out the first sunrise of the New Year, Chu added.

As for the Air Quality Index (AQI), the red alert indicating "unhealthy" air quality was activated for most of southern Taiwan and half of western Taiwan on Tuesday, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's (EPA) Taiwan Air Quality Monitoring Network.