Taiwan's bizarre crane game with bikini-clad women inside sparks debate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A game center in Tainan is making headlines promoting its crane games, thanks to a odd marketing strategy: having bikini-clad models sit inside the game machines to entice customers.

The company Monmonda (萌萌噠) in Tainan opened its newest attraction in early December, four large crane game machines with young ladies sitting behind the glass.



Image from the Monmonda FB page

The crane games, also called UFO catchers, are no different than any others except for the giggly buxom young women stretching their legs and waving at guests as they walk by.

For better or worse, the tried and true marketing strategy of “sex sells” has paid off for the company, with a spike in business and plenty of media attention thanks to the gimmick.



Screengrab from Youtube

However, as would be expected, the spectacle has drawn the ire of many commentators online.

Some netizens say that this is not the kind of respectable thing a developed society should encourage in the 21st century, and that women should not be displayed as sexual objects.



Some commentators suggest that while this may be permissible in other nations (with mentions of Japan and Thailand, for example), Taiwan should have higher standards of decency.

In response to the backlash, the company responded that “From now on we will reconsider standards when preparing for events,” reports RocketNews.