New Zealand makes 131-4 in rain-reduced ODI vs West Indies

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — The West Indies will chase an adjusted target of 166 to beat New Zealand in the third one-day cricket international Tuesday which has been reduced by rain to 23 overs per side.

New Zealand had reached 83-3 from 19 overs, batting after winning the toss, when heavy rain descended on Hagley Oval. Several attempts were made to re-start play in the next five hours before a resumption was finally possible, leaving only four more overs available in the New Zealand innings. The home side carried its total on to 131-4 at the end of 23 overs.

Ross Taylor, 32 not out when the rain began, made an unbeaten 47 from 54 balls, Tom Latham made 37 from 42 and Henry Nicholls was 18 not out from nine balls when New Zealand's innings finally ended. Shannon Cottrell took 2-19 from six overs for the West Indies but was unable to bowl again after the rain break.

The revised total is a steep one for the visitors but they have in their favor the return of Chris Gayle, who missed the second match of the series on Saturday with an unspecified illness.

New Zealand holds a winning 2-0 lead in the three match series.