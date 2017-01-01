  1. Home
Photo of the Day: Motorcycle Santas spotted all over Taiwan

Sightings of Santas on heavy motorcycles reported across Taiwan over Christmas

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/26 11:56

(Image by 爆料公社 user 何小恩)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Images and videos of packs of bikers dressed as Santa Clause have surfaced from many different parts of Taiwan on Christmas Day on the Facebook group Breaking News Commune (爆料公社).

Under a Breaking News Commune post with the hashtag #聖誕快樂 X'max, many Taiwanese netizens posted images and videos of bikers wearing Santa Claus outfits while riding heavy motorcycles in different parts of the country including Taipei, Taichung, Tainan, and Kaohsiung. 

In the image below, the person says that they spotted this neon-lit Santa on the way from Tainan headed toward Kaohsiung:


(爆料公社 image)

The video below was captured in on the streets of Taipei on Christmas Eve:

This video was shot on Christmas Eve on Wenlin Road in Taipei's Shilin District. 



Bikers dressed as Santa posted on Christmas Eve. 
​Santas spotted in Tainan on Christmas Day. 

 

Group of Santa bikers spotted in Taichung on Dec. 23. 


Santa with gifts spotted in Kaohsiung on Dec. 24. 


More Santa bikers spotted on Christmas Day. 

 

 
