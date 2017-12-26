Canada revokes Venezuelan diplomat's credentials

TORONTO (AP) — Canada is moving to expel a Venezuelan diplomat from the country and strip his credentials in retaliation after his Canadian counterpart was kicked out of the South American nation.

The latest developments come after months of sanctions and criticism by Canada against Venezuela. Venezuela recently declared Canada's charge d'affaires persona non grata. They stripped him of his diplomatic credentials and barred him from returning to the country.

Venezuelan national constituent assembly president Delcy Rodriguez accused Canadian diplomat Craig Kowalik of meddling in the country's politics.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday that Venezuela's ambassador to Canada, who had already been withdrawn by his government to protest Canadian sanctions, was no longer welcome in the country in response.

She also declared the Venezuelan charge d'affaires persona non grata.