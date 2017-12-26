Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 26 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taipei mayor proposes heightening walls of central-level government offices
@China Times: Taipei mayor rejects 'bright spot politics'; Kaohsiung mayor boasts success in achieving zero debt
@Liberty Times: Childcare subsidies fail to boost falling birth rate
@Apple Daily: After 14 years on the job, taxi driver found to be ex-convict
@Economic Daily News: More independent directors jumping ship
@Commercial Times: Taiwanese businesses in China's Kunshan ordered to suspend operations as water pollution worsens
