Taiwan headline news

Taipei, Dec. 26 --The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:



@United Daily News: Taipei mayor proposes heightening walls of central-level government offices



@China Times: Taipei mayor rejects 'bright spot politics'; Kaohsiung mayor boasts success in achieving zero debt



@Liberty Times: Childcare subsidies fail to boost falling birth rate



@Apple Daily: After 14 years on the job, taxi driver found to be ex-convict



@Economic Daily News: More independent directors jumping ship



@Commercial Times: Taiwanese businesses in China's Kunshan ordered to suspend operations as water pollution worsens



