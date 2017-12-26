Campaign launched to send postcards to Lee Ming-che

Taipei, Dec. 25 -- The "Lee Ming-che (李明哲) rescue team," an alliance established by non-governmental organizations in Taiwan, launched a campaign Monday to send well-wishing postcards to the Taiwanese human rights activist who is currently imprisoned in China.



Speaking at a press conference organized by the alliance in Taipei, Lee's wife Lee Ching-yu (李凈瑜) said it's been nearly a month since she or anybody else in her husband's family has received updates on his situation.



She said the campaign was launched so that her husband would know there are still people who cared about him, and that he had not been forgotten.



The activist's wife called on people to write her husband a postcard and to send it to the detention center in Changsha in Hunan province, where he was detained before being sentenced by a Chinese court in November to five years in prison and two years' deprivation of political rights for "subversion of state power."



Lee's wife said she has not been informed of where her husband is being incarcerated since the verdict was handed down.



"I don't even have the chance to send him a love letter," she exclaimed.



Lee was the first Taiwanese to be convicted of attempting to overthrow the Chinese government. A staff member at Wenshan Community College in Taipei, he was arrested on March 19 when entering Guangdong province from Macau.



China accused Lee of cooperating with Peng Yuhua (彭宇華), a Chinese citizen, in "organizing, planning and taking action to subvert national authority and overthrow the socialist system."



It said they used online discussion groups to disseminate information and articles attacking the Chinese government and system.



The verdict was handed down by the Yueyang Intermediate People's Court in Hunan Province on Nov. 28.

Those who wish to send a card to Lee, can either send one directly to the detention center in Hunan or send it to the Taiwan Association for Human Rights (台灣人權促進會).