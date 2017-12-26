New Zealand wins toss, bats in 3rd ODI vs. West Indies

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat Tuesday in the third one-day cricket international against the West Indies at Hagley Oval.

Chris Gayle returned to the West Indies lineup in a new opening partnership with Chadwick Walton after missing the second ODI at the same venue with an unspecified illness. Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer have been rested.

Spinner Nikita Miller also joins the West Indies team in place of Ronsford Beaton who has a side strain. Beaton is under ICC investigation after being reported by match officials in the second one-day international for a suspect bowling action.

New Zealand made one change to its lineup, naming spinner Mitchell Santner in place of Doug Bracewell.

The pitch being used for Tuesday's match is the same as the one on which New Zealand beat the West Indies by 204 runs on Saturday to take a winning 2-0 lead in the three match series.

Rain is forecast later in the day.

_____

New Zealand: Colin Munro, George Worker, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (captain), Henry Nicholls, Todd Astle, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Chadwick Walton, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Ashley Nurse, Jason Holder (captain), Nikita Miller, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand and Chettithody Shamshuddin, India.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.