|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|19
|18
|1
|0
|60
|12
|55
|Man United
|19
|13
|3
|3
|41
|14
|42
|Chelsea
|19
|12
|3
|4
|32
|14
|39
|Liverpool
|19
|9
|8
|2
|41
|23
|35
|Tottenham
|19
|10
|4
|5
|34
|18
|34
|Arsenal
|19
|10
|4
|5
|34
|23
|34
|Burnley
|19
|9
|5
|5
|16
|15
|32
|Leicester
|19
|7
|6
|6
|29
|28
|27
|Everton
|19
|7
|5
|7
|24
|30
|26
|Watford
|19
|6
|4
|9
|27
|34
|22
|Huddersfield
|19
|6
|4
|9
|17
|31
|22
|Brighton
|19
|5
|6
|8
|15
|23
|21
|Southampton
|19
|4
|7
|8
|18
|25
|19
|Stoke
|19
|5
|4
|10
|22
|40
|19
|Newcastle
|19
|5
|3
|11
|19
|29
|18
|Crystal Palace
|19
|4
|6
|9
|16
|29
|18
|West Ham
|19
|4
|5
|10
|19
|35
|17
|Bournemouth
|19
|4
|4
|11
|15
|28
|16
|West Brom
|19
|2
|8
|9
|14
|27
|14
|Swansea
|19
|3
|4
|12
|11
|26
|13
|Friday, Dec. 22
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Everton 0, Chelsea 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
West Ham 2, Newcastle 3
Southampton 1, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 3, West Brom 1
Swansea 1, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 1, Watford 0
Burnley 0, Tottenham 3
Leicester 2, Man United 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Tottenham vs. Southampton 1230 GMT
Bournemouth vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. Swansea 1730 GMT
|Wednesday, Dec. 27
Newcastle vs. Man City 1945 GMT
|Thursday, Dec. 28
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 30
Bournemouth vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Swansea 1500 GMT
Newcastle vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Southampton 1730 GMT
|Sunday, Dec. 31
Crystal Palace vs. Man City 1200 GMT
West Brom vs. Arsenal 1630 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 1
Brighton vs. Bournemouth 1230 GMT
Stoke vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT
Leicester vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT
Burnley vs. Liverpool 1500 GMT
Everton vs. Man United 1730 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 2
Swansea vs. Tottenham 1945 GMT
West Ham vs. West Brom 1945 GMT
Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT
Man City vs. Watford 2000 GMT
|Wednesday, Jan. 3
Arsenal vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT
|Thursday, Jan. 4
Tottenham vs. West Ham 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|23
|17
|3
|3
|43
|17
|54
|Cardiff
|23
|14
|5
|4
|33
|18
|47
|Derby
|23
|13
|5
|5
|38
|21
|44
|Bristol City
|23
|12
|8
|3
|37
|24
|44
|Leeds
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|26
|39
|Aston Villa
|23
|10
|8
|5
|31
|22
|38
|Sheffield United
|23
|12
|2
|9
|36
|29
|38
|Preston
|23
|9
|9
|5
|27
|23
|36
|Middlesbrough
|23
|10
|5
|8
|30
|23
|35
|Ipswich
|23
|11
|2
|10
|37
|33
|35
|Fulham
|23
|8
|8
|7
|29
|29
|32
|Brentford
|23
|7
|10
|6
|35
|31
|31
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|10
|1
|12
|33
|38
|31
|Reading
|23
|7
|6
|10
|29
|30
|27
|Sheffield Wednesday
|23
|6
|9
|8
|27
|29
|27
|Norwich
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|30
|27
|Millwall
|23
|6
|8
|9
|24
|25
|26
|QPR
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|34
|26
|Hull
|23
|5
|7
|11
|37
|41
|22
|Barnsley
|23
|5
|6
|12
|25
|36
|21
|Burton Albion
|23
|5
|5
|13
|16
|41
|20
|Sunderland
|23
|3
|10
|10
|28
|39
|19
|Bolton
|23
|4
|7
|12
|23
|41
|19
|Birmingham
|23
|4
|5
|14
|12
|33
|17
|Friday, Dec. 22
Norwich 1, Brentford 2
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Sunderland 1, Birmingham 1
Derby 3, Millwall 0
Wolverhampton 1, Ipswich 0
Preston 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Bolton 2, Cardiff 0
Reading 1, Burton Albion 2
Fulham 2, Barnsley 1
Leeds 1, Hull 0
QPR 1, Bristol City 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2
Aston Villa 2, Sheffield United 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Millwall vs. Wolverhampton 1300 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Aston Villa 1930 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 29
Cardiff vs. Preston 1945 GMT
Millwall vs. QPR 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 30
Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 1
Sunderland vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT
Norwich vs. Millwall 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Hull 1500 GMT
Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Bristol City 1730 GMT
|Tuesday, Jan. 2
Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT
Fulham vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT
Reading vs. Birmingham 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|22
|16
|3
|3
|49
|12
|51
|Shrewsbury
|22
|14
|5
|3
|30
|14
|47
|Blackburn
|22
|13
|5
|4
|40
|20
|44
|Scunthorpe
|23
|12
|6
|5
|31
|18
|42
|Bradford
|23
|13
|3
|7
|36
|28
|42
|Charlton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|30
|27
|36
|Peterborough
|23
|10
|5
|8
|39
|34
|35
|Portsmouth
|23
|11
|2
|10
|27
|26
|35
|Rotherham
|23
|10
|3
|10
|38
|33
|33
|Oxford United
|23
|8
|7
|8
|35
|34
|31
|Walsall
|22
|7
|8
|7
|30
|31
|29
|Blackpool
|23
|7
|7
|9
|28
|31
|28
|Southend
|23
|7
|7
|9
|26
|37
|28
|Doncaster
|23
|7
|6
|10
|23
|27
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|23
|7
|6
|10
|31
|37
|27
|Oldham
|23
|7
|6
|10
|37
|44
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|23
|9
|0
|14
|33
|41
|27
|Gillingham
|23
|6
|8
|9
|22
|25
|26
|Milton Keynes Dons
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|34
|26
|Plymouth
|23
|6
|6
|11
|22
|32
|24
|AFC Wimbledon
|22
|6
|5
|11
|17
|27
|23
|Northampton
|23
|6
|5
|12
|19
|39
|23
|Rochdale
|22
|4
|10
|8
|24
|29
|22
|Bury
|22
|4
|5
|13
|19
|32
|17
|Friday, Dec. 22
Fleetwood Town 0, Gillingham 2
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Northampton 1, Blackburn 1
Charlton 1, Blackpool 1
Oxford United 0, Wigan 7
Bristol Rovers 0, Doncaster 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Bradford 1
Shrewsbury 2, Portsmouth 0
Peterborough 3, Bury 0
Plymouth 4, Oldham 1
Rotherham 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Scunthorpe 3, Southend 1
Rochdale 1, Walsall 1
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Gillingham vs. Oxford United 1300 GMT
Southend vs. Charlton 1300 GMT
Oldham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 29
Wigan vs. Charlton 1945 GMT
Doncaster vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 30
Walsall vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Southend vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT
Oldham vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 1
Charlton vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Southend 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Walsall 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Wigan 1500 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Bury 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1500 GMT
Rotherham vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Luton Town
|23
|14
|6
|3
|53
|19
|48
|Notts County
|23
|12
|8
|3
|39
|24
|44
|Exeter
|23
|12
|3
|8
|32
|29
|39
|Coventry
|23
|11
|5
|7
|26
|17
|38
|Wycombe
|23
|10
|7
|6
|41
|32
|37
|Lincoln City
|23
|10
|7
|6
|28
|19
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|22
|11
|4
|7
|34
|27
|37
|Colchester
|23
|10
|6
|7
|33
|27
|36
|Mansfield Town
|23
|9
|9
|5
|32
|26
|36
|Swindon
|22
|11
|2
|9
|35
|28
|35
|Newport County
|23
|9
|8
|6
|32
|26
|35
|Grimsby Town
|23
|9
|6
|8
|25
|28
|33
|Carlisle
|23
|8
|7
|8
|33
|32
|31
|Cheltenham
|23
|8
|6
|9
|31
|31
|30
|Stevenage
|23
|8
|6
|9
|32
|34
|30
|Cambridge United
|23
|8
|6
|9
|21
|30
|30
|Crawley Town
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|28
|27
|Port Vale
|23
|7
|4
|12
|24
|33
|25
|Yeovil
|23
|6
|6
|11
|30
|41
|24
|Crewe
|23
|7
|2
|14
|24
|38
|23
|Morecambe
|23
|5
|7
|11
|19
|29
|22
|Barnet
|23
|5
|5
|13
|24
|34
|20
|Chesterfield
|23
|5
|5
|13
|26
|44
|20
|Forest Green
|23
|5
|5
|13
|23
|43
|20
|Friday, Dec. 22
Coventry 3, Wycombe 2
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Forest Green 0, Carlisle 1
Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 1
Crewe 0, Swindon 3
Newport County 0, Lincoln City 0
Barnet 0, Cheltenham 2
Luton Town 2, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil 3, Exeter 1
Colchester 1, Port Vale 1
Notts County 3, Cambridge United 3
Stevenage 5, Chesterfield 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Crawley Town 3
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
|Friday, Dec. 29
Morecambe vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT
|Saturday, Dec. 30
Carlisle vs. Coventry 1500 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
|Monday, Jan. 1
Coventry vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT
Yeovil vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT
Barnet vs. Swindon 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT
Notts County vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Exeter 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT