BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/12/25 23:17
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 19 18 1 0 60 12 55
Man United 19 13 3 3 41 14 42
Chelsea 19 12 3 4 32 14 39
Liverpool 19 9 8 2 41 23 35
Tottenham 19 10 4 5 34 18 34
Arsenal 19 10 4 5 34 23 34
Burnley 19 9 5 5 16 15 32
Leicester 19 7 6 6 29 28 27
Everton 19 7 5 7 24 30 26
Watford 19 6 4 9 27 34 22
Huddersfield 19 6 4 9 17 31 22
Brighton 19 5 6 8 15 23 21
Southampton 19 4 7 8 18 25 19
Stoke 19 5 4 10 22 40 19
Newcastle 19 5 3 11 19 29 18
Crystal Palace 19 4 6 9 16 29 18
West Ham 19 4 5 10 19 35 17
Bournemouth 19 4 4 11 15 28 16
West Brom 19 2 8 9 14 27 14
Swansea 19 3 4 12 11 26 13
Friday, Dec. 22

Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3

Saturday, Dec. 23

Everton 0, Chelsea 0

Man City 4, Bournemouth 0

West Ham 2, Newcastle 3

Southampton 1, Huddersfield 1

Stoke 3, West Brom 1

Swansea 1, Crystal Palace 1

Brighton 1, Watford 0

Burnley 0, Tottenham 3

Leicester 2, Man United 2

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Tottenham vs. Southampton 1230 GMT

Bournemouth vs. West Ham 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Man United vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

West Brom vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. Swansea 1730 GMT

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Newcastle vs. Man City 1945 GMT

Thursday, Dec. 28

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Bournemouth vs. Everton 1500 GMT

Watford vs. Swansea 1500 GMT

Newcastle vs. Brighton 1500 GMT

Liverpool vs. Leicester 1500 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Burnley 1500 GMT

Chelsea vs. Stoke 1500 GMT

Man United vs. Southampton 1730 GMT

Sunday, Dec. 31

Crystal Palace vs. Man City 1200 GMT

West Brom vs. Arsenal 1630 GMT

Monday, Jan. 1

Brighton vs. Bournemouth 1230 GMT

Stoke vs. Newcastle 1500 GMT

Leicester vs. Huddersfield 1500 GMT

Burnley vs. Liverpool 1500 GMT

Everton vs. Man United 1730 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Swansea vs. Tottenham 1945 GMT

West Ham vs. West Brom 1945 GMT

Southampton vs. Crystal Palace 1945 GMT

Man City vs. Watford 2000 GMT

Wednesday, Jan. 3

Arsenal vs. Chelsea 1945 GMT

Thursday, Jan. 4

Tottenham vs. West Ham 2000 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 23 17 3 3 43 17 54
Cardiff 23 14 5 4 33 18 47
Derby 23 13 5 5 38 21 44
Bristol City 23 12 8 3 37 24 44
Leeds 23 12 3 8 35 26 39
Aston Villa 23 10 8 5 31 22 38
Sheffield United 23 12 2 9 36 29 38
Preston 23 9 9 5 27 23 36
Middlesbrough 23 10 5 8 30 23 35
Ipswich 23 11 2 10 37 33 35
Fulham 23 8 8 7 29 29 32
Brentford 23 7 10 6 35 31 31
Nottingham Forest 23 10 1 12 33 38 31
Reading 23 7 6 10 29 30 27
Sheffield Wednesday 23 6 9 8 27 29 27
Norwich 23 7 6 10 22 30 27
Millwall 23 6 8 9 24 25 26
QPR 23 6 8 9 26 34 26
Hull 23 5 7 11 37 41 22
Barnsley 23 5 6 12 25 36 21
Burton Albion 23 5 5 13 16 41 20
Sunderland 23 3 10 10 28 39 19
Bolton 23 4 7 12 23 41 19
Birmingham 23 4 5 14 12 33 17
Friday, Dec. 22

Norwich 1, Brentford 2

Saturday, Dec. 23

Sunderland 1, Birmingham 1

Derby 3, Millwall 0

Wolverhampton 1, Ipswich 0

Preston 1, Nottingham Forest 1

Bolton 2, Cardiff 0

Reading 1, Burton Albion 2

Fulham 2, Barnsley 1

Leeds 1, Hull 0

QPR 1, Bristol City 1

Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2

Aston Villa 2, Sheffield United 2

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Millwall vs. Wolverhampton 1300 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Preston 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. QPR 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Cardiff vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Aston Villa 1930 GMT

Friday, Dec. 29

Cardiff vs. Preston 1945 GMT

Millwall vs. QPR 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Nottingham Forest vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT

Ipswich vs. Derby 1500 GMT

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT

Barnsley vs. Reading 1500 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Norwich 1500 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Bolton 1500 GMT

Hull vs. Fulham 1500 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Aston Villa 1500 GMT

Birmingham vs. Leeds 1500 GMT

Bristol City vs. Wolverhampton 1730 GMT

Monday, Jan. 1

Sunderland vs. Barnsley 1500 GMT

Norwich vs. Millwall 1500 GMT

Bolton vs. Hull 1500 GMT

Leeds vs. Nottingham Forest 1500 GMT

Preston vs. Middlesbrough 1500 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion 1500 GMT

QPR vs. Cardiff 1500 GMT

Derby vs. Sheffield United 1500 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Bristol City 1730 GMT

Tuesday, Jan. 2

Wolverhampton vs. Brentford 1945 GMT

Fulham vs. Ipswich 1945 GMT

Reading vs. Birmingham 2000 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 22 16 3 3 49 12 51
Shrewsbury 22 14 5 3 30 14 47
Blackburn 22 13 5 4 40 20 44
Scunthorpe 23 12 6 5 31 18 42
Bradford 23 13 3 7 36 28 42
Charlton 22 10 6 6 30 27 36
Peterborough 23 10 5 8 39 34 35
Portsmouth 23 11 2 10 27 26 35
Rotherham 23 10 3 10 38 33 33
Oxford United 23 8 7 8 35 34 31
Walsall 22 7 8 7 30 31 29
Blackpool 23 7 7 9 28 31 28
Southend 23 7 7 9 26 37 28
Doncaster 23 7 6 10 23 27 27
Fleetwood Town 23 7 6 10 31 37 27
Oldham 23 7 6 10 37 44 27
Bristol Rovers 23 9 0 14 33 41 27
Gillingham 23 6 8 9 22 25 26
Milton Keynes Dons 23 6 8 9 26 34 26
Plymouth 23 6 6 11 22 32 24
AFC Wimbledon 22 6 5 11 17 27 23
Northampton 23 6 5 12 19 39 23
Rochdale 22 4 10 8 24 29 22
Bury 22 4 5 13 19 32 17
Friday, Dec. 22

Fleetwood Town 0, Gillingham 2

Saturday, Dec. 23

Northampton 1, Blackburn 1

Charlton 1, Blackpool 1

Oxford United 0, Wigan 7

Bristol Rovers 0, Doncaster 1

AFC Wimbledon 2, Bradford 1

Shrewsbury 2, Portsmouth 0

Peterborough 3, Bury 0

Plymouth 4, Oldham 1

Rotherham 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1

Scunthorpe 3, Southend 1

Rochdale 1, Walsall 1

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Gillingham vs. Oxford United 1300 GMT

Southend vs. Charlton 1300 GMT

Oldham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Wigan vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Doncaster vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 29

Wigan vs. Charlton 1945 GMT

Doncaster vs. Rochdale 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Walsall vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT

Southend vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT

Bury vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT

Blackpool vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT

Blackburn vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT

Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Northampton 1500 GMT

Bradford vs. Oxford United 1500 GMT

Oldham vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT

Monday, Jan. 1

Charlton vs. Gillingham 1500 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Southend 1500 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Oldham 1500 GMT

Oxford United vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1500 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1500 GMT

Peterborough vs. Doncaster 1500 GMT

Plymouth vs. Walsall 1500 GMT

Northampton vs. Wigan 1500 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Bury 1500 GMT

Rochdale vs. Blackpool 1500 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. Bradford 1500 GMT

Rotherham vs. Blackburn 1500 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Luton Town 23 14 6 3 53 19 48
Notts County 23 12 8 3 39 24 44
Exeter 23 12 3 8 32 29 39
Coventry 23 11 5 7 26 17 38
Wycombe 23 10 7 6 41 32 37
Lincoln City 23 10 7 6 28 19 37
Accrington Stanley 22 11 4 7 34 27 37
Colchester 23 10 6 7 33 27 36
Mansfield Town 23 9 9 5 32 26 36
Swindon 22 11 2 9 35 28 35
Newport County 23 9 8 6 32 26 35
Grimsby Town 23 9 6 8 25 28 33
Carlisle 23 8 7 8 33 32 31
Cheltenham 23 8 6 9 31 31 30
Stevenage 23 8 6 9 32 34 30
Cambridge United 23 8 6 9 21 30 30
Crawley Town 23 7 6 10 22 28 27
Port Vale 23 7 4 12 24 33 25
Yeovil 23 6 6 11 30 41 24
Crewe 23 7 2 14 24 38 23
Morecambe 23 5 7 11 19 29 22
Barnet 23 5 5 13 24 34 20
Chesterfield 23 5 5 13 26 44 20
Forest Green 23 5 5 13 23 43 20
Friday, Dec. 22

Coventry 3, Wycombe 2

Saturday, Dec. 23

Forest Green 0, Carlisle 1

Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 1

Crewe 0, Swindon 3

Newport County 0, Lincoln City 0

Barnet 0, Cheltenham 2

Luton Town 2, Grimsby Town 0

Yeovil 3, Exeter 1

Colchester 1, Port Vale 1

Notts County 3, Cambridge United 3

Stevenage 5, Chesterfield 1

Accrington Stanley 2, Crawley Town 3

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Morecambe vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Carlisle vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Friday, Dec. 29

Morecambe vs. Yeovil 1945 GMT

Saturday, Dec. 30

Carlisle vs. Coventry 1500 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Newport County 1500 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Colchester 1500 GMT

Wycombe vs. Mansfield Town 1500 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT

Swindon vs. Notts County 1500 GMT

Exeter vs. Barnet 1500 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Crewe 1500 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT

Port Vale vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT

Monday, Jan. 1

Coventry vs. Chesterfield 1500 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle 1500 GMT

Yeovil vs. Crawley Town 1500 GMT

Barnet vs. Swindon 1500 GMT

Colchester vs. Cambridge United 1500 GMT

Notts County vs. Port Vale 1500 GMT

Forest Green vs. Wycombe 1500 GMT

Luton Town vs. Lincoln City 1500 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Morecambe 1500 GMT

Newport County vs. Exeter 1500 GMT

Crewe vs. Grimsby Town 1500 GMT

Stevenage vs. Cheltenham 1500 GMT