Where's the party? No state dinner in Trump's first year

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump couldn't stop talking about the red carpets, military parades and fancy dinners that were lavished upon him during state visits on his recent tour of Asia. At one point on the trip, he declared the pageantry "magnificent."

But Trump has yet to reciprocate. He's the first president in nearly a century to close his first year in office without welcoming a visiting counterpart to the U.S. with similar trappings.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there's no "singular reason" why Trump didn't extend a state visit invitation in his first year. But she says the administration hopes to schedule a visit early in 2018.

State visits are an important diplomatic tool that includes a showy arrival ceremony and fancy dinner at the White House.