Overseas Chinese students permitted to apply to stay in Taiwan without letter of consent from parents

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/25 22:07

(photo from Flickr by homepage.ntu.edu.tw)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s Ministry of the Interior (MOI) said in a news release on Monday that overseas Chinese students in Taiwan without household registration can apply to stay in the country without a letter of consent from their parents, starting from January 1, 2018.  

The measure is aimed at reducing the documents required for overseas Chinese students applying to stay in Taiwan.

For their convenience, the same student group can also apply for staying in Taiwan or extending the stay online instead of applying in person, according to another related new measure.  

The same convenience of applying online is also extended to foreign students and alien residents applying to stay in Taiwan or extend the stay,  according to a related new measure also listed in the MOI release.

These measures are part of 13 new measures more closely related to members of the public that will take effect from January 1, 2018.
Ministry of the Interior
overseas Chinese students

