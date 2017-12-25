Enjoy colorful leaves along the longest forest bikeway in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—The leaves of the fragrant maple trees in the Danongdafu Forest Park (大農大富平地森林園區) in Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien has turned red, and the best time to enjoy the colorful autumn leaves started in mid December and lasts till the end of the same month, according to Hualien Forest District Office.

The best way to appreciate the colorful leaves in the forest park is by riding a bike along the forest bikeway in the park, which is the longest in the country, the agency said.

The Danongdafu Forest Park is located in Guangfu Township (光復鄉), Hualien County, lying in the East Rift Valley between the Central Mountain Range and the Coastal Range. Forestry Bureau has planted more than a million trees of nearly 20 species which are common at lower altitudes. A 13-kilometer bikeway winds through the forests of the park.

Lee Cheng-hsien (李政賢), deputy director of Hulien Forest District Office, said the forest park has an area of 1,250 hectares, which is the equivalent of 48 times of the Daan Forest Park, and is therefore a huge carbon sink.

The entrance to the forest park is located at kilometer 255.7 of Provincial Highway No. 9. After turning into the entrance, just follow signs for the beautiful forest park.

Lee recommended members of the public who do not bring their own bikes to arrange bike rental in advance for an experience of riding along the longest forest bikeway in Taiwan.

(photo from the website of Hualien Forest District Office)