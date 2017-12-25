Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 25, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny;88;78;SSW;6;72%;33%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;79;59;Mostly cloudy;78;63;WNW;4;61%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;57;39;Plenty of sun;59;38;NE;5;69%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;61;47;Partly sunny;60;53;SW;9;67%;44%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;48;39;A little a.m. rain;45;38;S;21;76%;90%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;26;16;Partly sunny;21;8;NNE;1;80%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;56;43;A morning shower;55;31;NNW;9;58%;40%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little icy mix;25;11;Low clouds;20;8;SSW;17;67%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;87;71;A shower or t-storm;87;72;N;7;74%;66%;12

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;60;44;Plenty of sun;59;45;W;5;78%;5%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;72;66;A little p.m. rain;75;61;SW;11;68%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;69;47;Sunny and nice;67;45;NW;11;64%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A touch of rain;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;88;74;ESE;6;71%;53%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;80;57;Mostly cloudy;83;57;E;7;41%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;89;72;Afternoon showers;77;69;N;7;59%;90%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;59;45;Partial sunshine;57;46;W;8;67%;75%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;41;25;Partly sunny;37;21;SSE;6;27%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and mild;56;32;Partly sunny;50;39;SE;5;78%;22%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and mild;49;38;Partly sunny, mild;49;35;SW;12;59%;22%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;66;50;A shower in the p.m.;64;49;S;5;71%;84%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;83;63;A t-storm in spots;84;64;SSE;5;63%;65%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of sun;48;32;Partly sunny;40;34;ENE;4;86%;20%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds breaking;45;40;A little a.m. rain;44;40;S;14;70%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with sunshine;50;31;Mostly sunny, mild;49;34;WSW;4;90%;4%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;50;31;Clouds and sun, mild;49;36;SSW;5;78%;20%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Pleasant and warmer;87;73;Mostly sunny;90;73;SSE;8;52%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;90;64;Clouds and sun, warm;91;64;WNW;5;35%;56%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;43;30;Mostly sunny;46;24;NW;11;56%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;67;48;Sunshine;69;52;NE;10;49%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;69;58;Sunny and pleasant;75;60;SSE;15;47%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;67;Partly sunny;78;66;NE;4;65%;44%;7

Chennai, India;A shower in the a.m.;84;70;Partly sunny;88;71;NNE;10;69%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds;21;2;Variable cloudiness;12;2;WNW;12;56%;13%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A passing shower;89;74;A few showers;88;75;NE;10;75%;72%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;46;39;Showers around;42;36;SW;18;78%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;75;68;Partly sunny;77;69;NNE;10;50%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;48;37;Mostly cloudy, mist;42;34;NNE;8;74%;81%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;90;80;Mostly cloudy;89;78;NE;15;76%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;72;46;Hazy sunshine;75;47;WNW;8;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;30;12;Mostly sunny;29;17;ESE;7;74%;8%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;81;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;61;NNW;5;63%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;89;77;Morning showers;86;75;NNW;4;77%;91%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;46;34;Mostly cloudy;40;31;NW;11;87%;10%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;63;50;Cloudy with a shower;62;36;ENE;8;39%;91%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;61;54;A little rain;61;54;W;16;83%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds;74;55;A little p.m. rain;70;60;NNW;4;58%;85%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers and t-storms;76;63;Showers and t-storms;70;58;ESE;6;92%;82%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;80;65;A stray shower;81;66;ENE;9;66%;58%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;37;34;Rain, snow;36;34;SE;9;94%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;77;72;Spotty showers;84;75;E;10;85%;100%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;74;61;Partly sunny, nice;72;61;E;8;49%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;82;68;Rain and a t-storm;81;69;SSW;8;79%;93%;1

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;88;58;Sunny and delightful;82;51;NE;7;36%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;72;45;High clouds;70;46;NE;4;47%;2%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;52;42;Plenty of sunshine;54;45;SSW;6;81%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;93;75;High clouds;92;77;WSW;11;64%;39%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;87;73;Sun and some clouds;87;73;NNW;11;53%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;89;58;A t-storm in spots;76;57;NNE;7;72%;66%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy, mild;58;28;Cloudy and mild;58;33;NNE;2;34%;1%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;86;54;Hazy sunshine;83;56;NW;3;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;66;37;Plenty of sunshine;69;38;SE;4;52%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;NNW;12;35%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy;47;36;Some sun returning;42;32;SSW;9;83%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;89;73;Mostly sunny;87;75;NNE;7;62%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;91;74;Variable cloudiness;87;74;WSW;5;72%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;78;56;Hazy sunshine;76;58;NW;6;65%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;76;ENE;4;80%;74%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;41;A t-storm in spots;58;41;SSE;8;62%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;88;74;Mostly sunny;90;74;SSW;5;70%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;73;67;More clouds than sun;74;67;SSE;7;71%;42%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;59;49;Variable cloudiness;58;55;W;6;69%;77%;1

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;52;40;Occasional a.m. rain;45;39;S;12;74%;91%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;68;49;Partly sunny, nice;69;51;NE;4;58%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;87;73;Clouds and sun, nice;86;73;SSW;6;64%;17%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;49;42;A shower in the a.m.;50;42;SW;8;64%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;87;82;Spotty showers;88;82;NNE;8;69%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;82;74;A few showers;81;75;SE;6;84%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;89;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;76;ENE;6;77%;55%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;73;52;Partly sunny, warmer;86;65;ENE;5;48%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;71;45;Some sun, pleasant;72;45;NNE;5;41%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;82;70;Some sun, a shower;80;70;NE;10;69%;74%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;37;35;Mostly cloudy;39;32;SW;8;80%;14%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;75;Sunshine, pleasant;86;74;ENE;14;67%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;84;66;Sunshine and nice;88;67;NE;9;48%;42%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow, heavy early;18;8;Sunny, but very cold;10;-13;W;9;65%;6%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;27;20;A bit of ice;40;34;WSW;11;83%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;88;72;Hazy sunshine;91;71;N;7;40%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;More clouds than sun;79;56;Clouds and sun, nice;82;57;NNE;12;40%;3%;8

New York, United States;Windy;39;25;Partly sunny, cold;32;20;WNW;12;31%;57%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;63;43;Plenty of sunshine;65;42;ESE;5;67%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with snow;34;29;A bit of snow;31;19;SSW;14;88%;76%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;51;38;Mostly cloudy;47;36;WNW;14;51%;44%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rain/snow showers;35;28;Rain;34;28;SW;8;75%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow to flurries;20;4;Mostly sunny, colder;7;-15;WNW;13;58%;15%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;86;80;Partly sunny;86;80;NNW;7;69%;39%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny;89;75;NNW;11;69%;34%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;84;74;Showers and t-storms;85;75;ENE;6;84%;79%;4

Paris, France;Low clouds breaking;43;39;Mostly cloudy;46;40;S;11;57%;75%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;90;64;Sunny, not as warm;78;60;SSW;12;53%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cooler, p.m. rain;81;71;Tropical rainstorm;78;71;N;10;75%;94%;1

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;91;76;A morning shower;90;75;E;8;67%;73%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;90;68;Sunshine and nice;89;68;E;5;48%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;40;30;Partly sunny, mild;47;31;SSW;8;62%;15%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;32;16;Sunny and colder;24;5;NW;9;39%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;63;50;Cloudy with showers;63;50;NE;8;73%;100%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;64;53;SW;9;62%;70%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;87;77;A passing shower;87;78;ESE;9;68%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, chilly;30;22;Decreasing clouds;29;23;NNE;9;53%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;43;38;Cloudy;44;37;S;10;92%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;76;E;8;78%;73%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;Not as warm;71;45;NNE;11;39%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Brilliant sunshine;56;41;A passing shower;57;47;SE;6;70%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;28;24;Cloudy, snow showers;37;35;SSW;9;83%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny intervals;59;47;Mostly sunny;59;46;W;6;85%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;77;62;Partly sunny, nice;78;62;ENE;12;64%;8%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;82;75;A stray shower;82;76;ENE;13;75%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;63;Partly sunny;76;62;NNE;9;70%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;79;32;Sunny and nice;74;33;ENE;5;17%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;89;58;An afternoon shower;86;59;SW;6;42%;52%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;83;71;Mostly sunny;82;71;N;9;76%;33%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;56;42;Variable cloudiness;55;50;W;5;81%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and snow shower;39;30;An afternoon shower;39;33;SE;4;81%;70%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;33;24;Sunny and chilly;30;12;NW;7;40%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;39;Plenty of sunshine;52;39;NE;5;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;78;A t-storm in spots;87;78;NNW;7;78%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with sunshine;53;30;Sunny and mild;49;31;S;6;74%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;A stray shower;83;73;ENE;15;74%;69%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers of rain/snow;41;38;Rain, snow;43;36;SW;10;82%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with a shower;74;68;A stray shower;74;70;E;14;56%;74%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;66;60;Low clouds;70;61;ENE;10;65%;18%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;37;35;Cloudy with a shower;42;38;SSW;10;72%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and warm;61;41;A touch of rain;44;26;SSE;6;94%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;46;38;Mostly sunny, breezy;50;32;N;14;66%;15%;2

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;62;47;Mostly sunny, mild;61;42;ENE;5;32%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;63;48;Warmer with sunshine;69;47;E;4;56%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;63;37;Partly sunny;62;45;ESE;3;64%;66%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;53;37;Mostly sunny;55;34;WNW;7;52%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Variable clouds;28;9;Colder;17;7;W;19;70%;35%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;61;47;Partly sunny;61;48;SSW;6;63%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;64;44;Plenty of sunshine;63;45;SSW;5;59%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;4;-15;Mostly sunny;9;-10;ESE;6;95%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;36;27;Mostly cloudy;36;28;E;2;61%;33%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;48;32;Periods of sun;41;30;SE;3;77%;16%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;77;59;Cloudy;71;64;NNW;6;57%;66%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;41;38;Mostly cloudy;40;33;SW;10;73%;14%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mainly cloudy;48;34;Some sun returning;44;31;WSW;8;85%;4%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;70;62;Periods of rain;64;55;S;17;81%;89%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;92;65;Clouds and sun;88;66;SE;6;53%;5%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;41;25;Sunshine;44;24;E;2;46%;7%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit