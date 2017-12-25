Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 25, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SSW;10;72%;33%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing;26;15;Mostly cloudy;26;17;WNW;6;61%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;4;Plenty of sun;15;3;NE;8;69%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sun;16;9;Partly sunny;15;11;SW;14;67%;44%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;9;4;A little a.m. rain;7;3;S;34;76%;90%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-3;-9;Partly sunny;-6;-13;NNE;2;80%;1%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and cooler;13;6;A morning shower;13;-1;NNW;15;58%;40%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little icy mix;-4;-12;Low clouds;-7;-13;SSW;27;67%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;31;22;A shower or t-storm;31;22;N;11;74%;66%;12

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;Plenty of sun;15;7;W;8;78%;5%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, pleasant;22;19;A little p.m. rain;24;16;SW;17;68%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Decreasing clouds;21;8;Sunny and nice;20;7;NW;17;64%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A touch of rain;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;ESE;9;71%;53%;5

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;27;14;Mostly cloudy;28;14;E;11;41%;1%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;32;22;Afternoon showers;25;21;N;12;59%;90%;2

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;15;7;Partial sunshine;14;8;W;12;67%;75%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;5;-4;Partly sunny;3;-6;SSE;10;27%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and mild;13;0;Partly sunny;10;4;SE;7;78%;22%;2

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and mild;9;4;Partly sunny, mild;9;2;SW;19;59%;22%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;19;10;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;S;9;71%;84%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;28;17;A t-storm in spots;29;18;SSE;8;63%;65%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Periods of sun;9;0;Partly sunny;4;1;ENE;7;86%;20%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds breaking;7;4;A little a.m. rain;7;4;S;23;70%;88%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with sunshine;10;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;9;1;WSW;6;90%;4%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;10;-1;Clouds and sun, mild;9;2;SSW;9;78%;20%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Pleasant and warmer;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSE;13;52%;44%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Warmer;32;18;Clouds and sun, warm;33;18;WNW;7;35%;56%;10

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;6;-1;Mostly sunny;8;-4;NW;18;56%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;19;9;Sunshine;21;11;NE;15;49%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;20;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;SSE;24;47%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny;26;19;NE;6;65%;44%;7

Chennai, India;A shower in the a.m.;29;21;Partly sunny;31;22;NNE;16;69%;1%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds;-6;-16;Variable cloudiness;-11;-17;WNW;19;56%;13%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A passing shower;32;24;A few showers;31;24;NE;17;75%;72%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;8;4;Showers around;6;2;SW;30;78%;70%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partial sunshine;24;20;Partly sunny;25;21;NNE;16;50%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;9;3;Mostly cloudy, mist;6;1;NNE;14;74%;81%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;26;Mostly cloudy;32;26;NE;24;76%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;22;8;Hazy sunshine;24;8;WNW;13;53%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;-1;-11;Mostly sunny;-2;-8;ESE;12;74%;8%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;27;17;Sunny and pleasant;26;16;NNW;8;63%;2%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;32;25;Morning showers;30;24;NNW;7;77%;91%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;8;1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;NW;18;87%;10%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and warm;17;10;Cloudy with a shower;17;2;ENE;12;39%;91%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;16;12;A little rain;16;12;W;26;83%;87%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;High clouds;23;13;A little p.m. rain;21;15;NNW;7;58%;85%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers and t-storms;24;17;Showers and t-storms;21;14;ESE;9;92%;82%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;26;18;A stray shower;27;19;ENE;14;66%;58%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;3;1;Rain, snow;2;1;SE;14;94%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;25;22;Spotty showers;29;24;E;16;85%;100%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunny intervals;23;16;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;E;13;49%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Rain and a t-storm;27;20;SSW;13;79%;93%;1

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine and nice;31;14;Sunny and delightful;28;11;NE;11;36%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;22;7;High clouds;21;8;NE;6;47%;2%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;11;6;Plenty of sunshine;12;7;SSW;10;81%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;High clouds;33;25;WSW;18;64%;39%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;31;23;Sun and some clouds;30;23;NNW;18;53%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing;32;14;A t-storm in spots;25;14;NNE;11;72%;66%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning cloudy, mild;14;-2;Cloudy and mild;15;1;NNE;3;34%;1%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;30;12;Hazy sunshine;28;13;NW;6;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;19;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;3;SE;6;52%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NNW;19;35%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Rather cloudy;8;2;Some sun returning;5;0;SSW;14;83%;2%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;30;24;NNE;11;62%;26%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;33;24;Variable cloudiness;31;24;WSW;9;72%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Hazy sunshine;24;14;NW;10;65%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;ENE;6;80%;74%;2

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;5;A t-storm in spots;15;5;SSE;12;62%;66%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny, nice;31;23;Mostly sunny;32;23;SSW;8;70%;5%;8

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;23;19;More clouds than sun;24;19;SSE;12;71%;42%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;15;9;Variable cloudiness;14;13;W;10;69%;77%;1

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;11;4;Occasional a.m. rain;7;4;S;20;74%;91%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;20;10;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;NE;7;58%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;30;23;SSW;9;64%;17%;11

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;9;6;A shower in the a.m.;10;6;SW;12;64%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;31;28;Spotty showers;31;28;NNE;14;69%;72%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;28;23;A few showers;27;24;SE;9;84%;82%;5

Manila, Philippines;Decreasing clouds;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;ENE;9;77%;55%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;23;11;Partly sunny, warmer;30;18;ENE;8;48%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;22;7;Some sun, pleasant;22;7;NNE;7;41%;3%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;28;21;Some sun, a shower;26;21;NE;16;69%;74%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;3;1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;SW;13;80%;14%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;24;Sunshine, pleasant;30;24;ENE;22;67%;8%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Pleasant and warmer;29;19;Sunshine and nice;31;19;NE;15;48%;42%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow, heavy early;-8;-13;Sunny, but very cold;-12;-25;W;15;65%;6%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;-3;-7;A bit of ice;5;1;WSW;18;83%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;31;22;Hazy sunshine;33;22;N;12;40%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;More clouds than sun;26;13;Clouds and sun, nice;28;14;NNE;19;40%;3%;8

New York, United States;Windy;4;-4;Partly sunny, cold;0;-7;WNW;19;31%;57%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;17;6;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;ESE;8;67%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with snow;1;-2;A bit of snow;-1;-7;SSW;22;88%;76%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;11;3;Mostly cloudy;8;2;WNW;23;51%;44%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rain/snow showers;1;-2;Rain;1;-2;SW;13;75%;88%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Snow to flurries;-7;-15;Mostly sunny, colder;-14;-26;WNW;21;58%;15%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Partly sunny;30;26;NNW;11;69%;39%;12

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;NNW;17;69%;34%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Showers and t-storms;29;24;ENE;10;84%;79%;4

Paris, France;Low clouds breaking;6;4;Mostly cloudy;8;4;S;18;57%;75%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and hot;32;18;Sunny, not as warm;26;16;SSW;19;53%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cooler, p.m. rain;27;21;Tropical rainstorm;26;22;N;16;75%;94%;1

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More sun than clouds;33;25;A morning shower;32;24;E;12;67%;73%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;20;Sunshine and nice;32;20;E;8;48%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clearing;5;-1;Partly sunny, mild;8;-1;SSW;13;62%;15%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine;0;-9;Sunny and colder;-5;-15;NW;15;39%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;17;10;Cloudy with showers;17;10;NE;13;73%;100%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;18;12;SW;15;62%;70%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A passing shower;31;25;ESE;15;68%;80%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouding up, chilly;-1;-6;Decreasing clouds;-2;-5;NNE;15;53%;2%;0

Riga, Latvia;Periods of rain;6;3;Cloudy;7;3;S;16;92%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Inc. clouds;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;E;13;78%;73%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;27;11;Not as warm;22;7;NNE;18;39%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Brilliant sunshine;13;5;A passing shower;14;9;SE;10;70%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;-2;-4;Cloudy, snow showers;3;2;SSW;14;83%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny intervals;15;8;Mostly sunny;15;8;W;10;85%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;ENE;20;64%;8%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;28;24;A stray shower;28;24;ENE;21;75%;69%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;15;70%;30%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;26;0;Sunny and nice;23;1;ENE;7;17%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;32;14;An afternoon shower;30;15;SW;9;42%;52%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;28;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;N;15;76%;33%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain this afternoon;13;6;Variable cloudiness;13;10;W;8;81%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;An afternoon shower;4;1;SE;7;81%;70%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;1;-5;Sunny and chilly;-1;-11;NW;12;40%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;4;Plenty of sunshine;11;4;NE;8;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;33;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;11;78%;75%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mild with sunshine;12;-1;Sunny and mild;9;0;S;10;74%;9%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A stray shower;28;23;ENE;23;74%;69%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers of rain/snow;5;3;Rain, snow;6;2;SW;16;82%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Cooler with a shower;23;20;A stray shower;23;21;E;23;56%;74%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;19;16;Low clouds;21;16;ENE;16;65%;18%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;3;2;Cloudy with a shower;5;3;SSW;16;72%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and warm;16;5;A touch of rain;7;-4;SSE;10;94%;87%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, windy;8;3;Mostly sunny, breezy;10;0;N;23;66%;15%;2

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;Mostly sunny, mild;16;6;ENE;8;32%;4%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;17;9;Warmer with sunshine;21;8;E;6;56%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and pleasant;17;3;Partly sunny;17;7;ESE;5;64%;66%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Brilliant sunshine;11;3;Mostly sunny;13;1;WNW;11;52%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Variable clouds;-2;-13;Colder;-8;-14;W;31;70%;35%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;16;9;SSW;10;63%;4%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;SSW;8;59%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-15;-26;Mostly sunny;-13;-23;ESE;10;95%;14%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;E;4;61%;33%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;9;0;Periods of sun;5;-1;SE;5;77%;16%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy;25;15;Cloudy;22;18;NNW;9;57%;66%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;5;3;Mostly cloudy;4;1;SW;15;73%;14%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mainly cloudy;9;1;Some sun returning;7;0;WSW;13;85%;4%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with some sun;21;16;Periods of rain;18;13;S;28;81%;89%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;33;18;Clouds and sun;31;19;SE;9;53%;5%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;5;-4;Sunshine;7;-5;E;3;46%;7%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius