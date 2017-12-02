Taipei No.1 in survey on local government efforts to promote sports and exercise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to a survey conducted by the National Taiwan Normal University, people in Taiwan are increasingly aware of efforts at the local level to promote sports and exercise.

The study aimed to analyze people’s satisfaction with government efforts to improve and enrich the local sports environment of their city.



According to the survey results the highest performing cities were Taipei, Taoyuan, and New Taipei in that order, as reported by CNA.

In assessing the satisfaction rate of residents with their local government’s efforts to promote sports and exercise, Taipei had a score of 71.1 percent satisfaction, and Taoyuan had a score of 68.8, followed closely by New Taipei City with 67.9.

Fourth place on the list was Hsinchu County with the highest rate of resident satisfaction among county governments at 65.1 percent.

The survey was conducted by the NTNU College of Sports and Recreation in cooperation with the Taiwan Trend Research company. The title of the survey was “A Survey of Citizen Attitudes towards the Country’s Sports Environment” (國人運動環境觀感大調查).



The survey was carried out from Aug. 18 to Nov. 30, with 10,164 respondents. The survey was open to any citizen over the age of 13, who is regularly in engaged in sports and exercise, or was a regular spectator of sporting events.

At the national level, numbers indicated that 60 percent of the public are satisfied with the central government’s initiative to promote physical education and enrich the nation’s sports environment.

However, only 39 percent of total respondents indicated satisfaction with the exercise facilities in their local communities.

While the survey shined a light on some of the areas where sports and exercise have been successfully promoted in recent years, it also revealed that there is still plenty of room for improvement.