TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--A vendor introduces products during an agricultural goods exhibition at National Taiwan University Sports Center Dec. 22 in Taipei City. The event runs until Dec. 25.

National Farmers' Association Secretary-General Chang Yung-cheng (張永成) said that this is a good model of presenting and selling agricultural produce as consumers had face-to-face discussions with farmers and fishermen and their associations about the production process. Therefore, the consumers can understand that all the farmers’ and fishermen’s associations have included all the elements of food security and sanitation in the production process.

The exhibits include the “Top 100 Premium Agricultural Products of Farmers & Fishermen,” young farmers’ produce, and indigenous agricultural produce.