Best Places In Asia To Celebrate The New Year

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Many in Asia would say how you begin the year sets a precedent for the next 365 days that come after. So if you are hesitating on where to go, check out the cities which you can head to start the year on the right foot.

1. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

New Year in Kuala Lumpur is one of the most celebratory occasions of the year and Malaysia’s bustling capital city is hailed as one of the best cities in Southeast Asia for an exciting New Year's Eve party. Check out the best view of magnificent fireworks displays against the iconic Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

2. Manila, the Philippines

This year, Grammy award-winning DJ Cedric Gervais will be in Manila to stage the most memorable New Year’s Eve party in the metro, plus witness Okada Manila’s Grand Fireworks Display at the Crystal Corridor.

3. Seoul, South Korea

Catch the view of the city and the iconic N Seoul Tower as fireworks light up the sky when 2018 arrives. Also, in Korea, the tradition of ringing the landmark bell marks the end of a year and simultaneously the beginning of a new one.

The Bosingak Bell, located near Jonggak Station (Line 1), is the landmark bell of Seoul. Every year, 16 people including the mayor of Seoul ring the bell 33 times at midnight between December 31 and January 1. Many Koreans head down to Bosingak Bell Pavilion on December 31 to bid farewell to the end of the year and welcome the start of a new one.

4. Bangkok, Thailand

To kickstart 2018 in Thailand is the ‘AIS Bangkok & Thailand Countdown 2018’ at Central Pattana’s (CPN) shopping malls across the country, with the marquee event scheduled at the CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok. Under the concept of ‘Super Sonic Space’, the AIS Bangkok & Thailand Countdown 2018’ will be featuring over 140 popular Thai artists and singers with the presentation of Aerospace decoration theme and spectacular light and sound techniques.

5. Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo Tower displays special light-up for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s day annually, and it’s been a popular countdown spot in the city.

6. Singapore

According to The Straits Times, the New Year countdown event at Marina Bay this year will feature a minute-long display every hour, each lasting one minute, starting from 8.05pm. on Dec 31. This will culminate in a full six-minute display at midnight during the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2018.

7. Taiwan

There will be several countdown concerts held in Taiwan in different cities and county. Also, Korean popstars such as Rain and Jessica from Girls' Generation will be at Taipei City and Taoyuan City respectively. There will be a six minutes fireworks in Taipei City this year.