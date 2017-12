Taiwan and Caribbean diplomatic ally Haiti inked Dec. 19 a letter of intent to expand cooperation in environmental protection, highlighting growing mutual beneficial exchanges between the two sides, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Under the letter signed by Lee Ying-yuan (李應元), minister of Taiwan’s Environmental Protection Administration, and Pierre Simon Georges, Haiti minister of the environment, the countries will foster collaboration in areas including circular economy practices, electronic waste management and environmental education through information exchanges and personnel training.



Lee said that Taiwan and Haiti are committed to addressing pressing issues like climate change and pollution. By sharing its expertise, Taiwan aims to help the Caribbean diplomatic ally build its capacity in related areas and strengthen bilateral ties, the minister added.



Noting that Taiwan has produced many cutting-edge green solutions, Georges said he is impressed by the nation’s commitment to sustainable development and looks forward to boosting collaboration in environmental protection.



The letter of intent was signed during Georges’ Dec. 17-21 visit to Taiwan as the head of fact-finding delegation. During the stay, the delegation toured conservation sites and recycling and waste treatment facilities, including the Luodong district office of the Forestry Bureau in northern Taiwan’s Yilan County; Bali Refuse Incineration Plant in New Taipei City; and Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area in Yilan.



Taiwan and Haiti have enjoyed robust ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1956. The two sides have carried out a number of collaborative projects in fields spanning agriculture, economy and trade, environmental protection, education, medical care and infrastructure, said the MOFA, adding that Haiti has long voiced unwavering support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in U.N. system agencies.