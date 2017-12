TAIPEI(Taiwan News) -- In early December, Global Traveler (GT) released their winners. China Airlines remained the top performer in the same category for the fifth consecutive year, according to the GT Tested Reader Survey awards.

The annual GT Tested Reader Survey awards lauds the best of the best in the travel industry, honoring readers’ favorite airlines, credit cards, destinations, hotels, travel goods, and services. GT’s readers are expert travelers, flying in first and business class on domestic and international carriers, and staying in 4- and 5-star properties around the world.

Some of the winners this year included United MileagePlus for the Best Frequent Flyer Bonus Program, LifeMiles for the Best Frequent Flyer Bonus Program, China Airlines for Best Airline in North Asia, and United MileagePlus Explorer Card from Chase for Best Frequent Flyer Affinity Credit Card Redemption.

In addition, GT also released the Airline of the Year and Hotel of the Year which went to American Airlines and Lotte Hotels and Resorts respectively.