TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Education received a notice on Dec. 25 from the US National Committee on Foreign Medical Education and Accreditation (NCFMEA), under the US Department of Education.

The notice was a statement that the Department had re-approved its decision of comparability between the Taiwan Medical Accreditation Council (台灣醫學院評鑑委員會) and its own standards of evaluation.

The decision essentially means that medical institutions and medical education programs of Taiwan, and those of the US are considered comparable in terms of quality, safety, and capability.

The US Dept. of Education established the committee to review foreign country’s medical education standards in 1992, and to determine their comparability with institutions in the USA.

In 1998, Taiwan’s Medical Accreditation Council was found to be below the required standard. However in the year 2000, Taiwan’s medical institutions were deemed compatible with those in the US.

The committee made follow up analyses in 2002 and 2009, and Taiwan’s medical education programs, facilities and professionals were recognized both times as comparable to standards expected in the USA.

This is the third time that Taiwan has received a favorable designation from the NCFMEA, with the next review planned for the year 2021.

The designation of having comparable standards with institutions in the US means that medical professionals in Taiwan will find it easier to receive international certifications and to study abroad at specialized programs in the US and other countries.



Likewise, Taiwan’s status as a country possessing talented professionals and well-crafted educational programs in various medical fields has been reaffirmed. Aspiring professionals in the region will continue looking to Taiwan for potential educational and career opportunities.