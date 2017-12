TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- According to Tripbaa, a travel blog with a community of backpackers from over 500 cities, these are some of the best places where you can watch the first sunrise of 2018.

1. Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area

If you're looking for a less crowded place to start your new year on the right foot, Taipingshan National Forest is one of the best places for you. Also, you can enjoy the Jiuzhize Hot Springs while waiting for the first dawn of the new year from a vantage above the Taipingshan National Forest.

2. Shei-pa Leisure Farm (Hsinchu)

Shei-pa Leisure Farm is situated near the top of the Yemakan Mountain, 1,923 meters above sea level, and only 6.5 km from the mist observation park that is covered with fog all year round. This is a place people call the "mountaintop, home of the clouds." The farm ranch is adjacent to the Shei-pa National Park, which has great forests of cypress, cryptomeria, and giant woods, with beautiful and magnificent scenery year round.

Nearby attractions include Guanwu National Forest Recreation Area, Qing Spring, Qing Spring Trail, Shei-pa National Park, and Taoshan Trail.

3. Alishan National Forest Recreation Area

Located in Chiayi County, Alishan National Scenic Area is a well-developed tourist resort and recreation area that attracts countless numbers of sightseers to take in the spectacular sunrises over what the Taiwanese poetically call the "seas of clouds" which dramatically roll into the deep valleys like a great incoming tide. One of the more popular attractions on Alishan National Forest is the Duei-Gao-Yue sunrise viewing platform.

4. Guihou Coast

Catch the first sunrise of 2018 rising from the horizon of Keelung Island, as it illuminates the island's collection of world-class rock formations.

5. Guishan Island

Guishan Island is a unique landmark in Yilan County. It is 10 kilometers east of Toucheng Town, and it is the largest island in Yilan County. Guishan Island got its name because its shape resembles a turtle.

6. Qixingtan Beach(Hualien)

The beautiful blue sky meets an endless Pacific expanse. The shore is bespeckled with white and black gravel that is smooth to the touch. You may even catch sight of an F-16 fighter jet taking off from the nearby Hualien Air Force Base.

7. Taitung

Check out the earliest sunrise in Sanxiantai, the home to the famously arched footbridge that leads to a rocky headland.