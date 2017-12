Taipei, Dec. 25 (CNA) President Tsai Ing-wen has approved the promotion of 31 senior military personnel, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced Monday.

Tsai promoted eight officers to the rank of two-star general, lieutenant general and admiral, with a further 23 elevated to the rank of one-star general, major general and vice admiral, according to an MND statement.

Tsai will attend the conferral ceremony for the senior officers which will be held in Taipei on Thursday, while the promotions will officially take effect next month, it noted.

The officers designated to become one-star and two-star generals came from the MND, the Presidential Office, National Security Council and National Security Bureau, it added. (By Joseph Yeh)Enditem/AW