Vietnam calls for mass evacuations after Storm Tembin leaves 120 dead in Philippines

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Government of Vietnam has advised a rapid mass evacuation as Typhoon Tembin is approaching after it wreaked havoc in the southern Philippines, killing more than 120 people.

Typhoon Tembin, the 16th tropical storm to hit the South China Sea this year, is approaching southern Vietnam at a forward speed of 25 kph and is expected to make landfall on late Monday, Dec. 25, with strong winds and high tides.

According to Vietnam media outlet, Vnexpress reported that around 650,000 people are being evacuated in southern Vietnam with work and school closures as the typhoon is getting closer.

Vietnam Prime Minister asked the southern provinces to prepare for the storm by reinforcing buildings, evacuating residents from the dangerous area while ensuring the safety of workers, officers, and oil rigs, the report said.

Earlier on Saturday, Tembin swept through the southern Philippines, unleashing flash floods and landslides and leaving severe damage to more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.