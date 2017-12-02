  1. Home
  2. World

Vietnam calls for mass evacuations after Storm Tembin leaves 120 dead in Philippines

Typhoon Tembin is forecast to make landfall in southern Vietnam on late Monday

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/25 11:05

Typhoon Tembin hit the Philippines (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Government of Vietnam has advised a rapid mass evacuation as Typhoon Tembin is approaching after it wreaked havoc in the southern Philippines, killing more than 120 people.

Typhoon Tembin, the 16th tropical storm to hit the South China Sea this year, is approaching southern Vietnam at a forward speed of 25 kph and is expected to make landfall on late Monday, Dec. 25, with strong winds and high tides.

According to Vietnam media outlet, Vnexpress reported that around 650,000 people are being evacuated in southern Vietnam with work and school closures as the typhoon is getting closer. 

Vietnam Prime Minister asked the southern provinces to prepare for the storm by reinforcing buildings, evacuating residents from the dangerous area while ensuring the safety of workers, officers, and oil rigs, the report said. 

Earlier on Saturday, Tembin swept through the southern Philippines, unleashing flash floods and landslides and leaving severe damage to more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.
Typhoon Tembin
Vietnam
typhoon damage
The Philippines

RELATED ARTICLES

President Duterte breaks down in tears visiting families of victims in Davao City fire
2017/12/24 15:40
Fire erupts in Philippine shopping mall; 37 people are feared dead
2017/12/24 14:37
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup - December 22
2017/12/22 15:53
Vietnam prospers with increased trade and foreign investment in 2017
2017/12/22 15:34
Double trouble: Typhoon Tembin poised to hit Philippines as Kai-Tak leaves
2017/12/21 16:41