National Football League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/25 05:21
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209
Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319
Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380
Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324
Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279
Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311
Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370
N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305
New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282
Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282
Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242
Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349
Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272
Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294
Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337
San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday's Games

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0

Sunday's Games

Chicago 20, Cleveland 3

New England 37, Buffalo 16

L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7

Washington 27, Denver 11

Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19

Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17

Kansas City 29, Miami 13

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.