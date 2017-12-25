West Indies' Beaton reported for suspect bowling action

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — West Indies right-arm fast bowler Ronsford Beaton will undergo testing for a possible illegal bowling action after being reported by match officials in New Zealand.

Beaton was reported after the second one-day international between West Indies and New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday, the 25-year-old's second ODI.

In a statement Sunday, the International Cricket Council said Beaton's bowling action will be scrutinized further under its process relating to suspected illegal actions. He is required to undergo testing within 14 days and will be allowed to continue bowling until the results are known.

If his action is deemed to be illegal by an accredited ICC testing center, Beaton will be suspended from bowling until it has been modified.

New Zealand scored 325-6 and dismissed West Indies for 121 in 28 overs to win the second ODI by 204 runs. Beaton took 1-60 in his eight overs.