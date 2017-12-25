Sheriff Tony Estrada, another kind of Arizona lawman

NOGALES, Ariz. (AP) — Sheriff Tony Estrada is a different kind of Arizona lawman.

Born in Nogales, Mexico, Marco Antonio Estrada was raised just north of the U.S. line, giving him a unique perspective on the border and strong opinions about treatment of immigrants. Pointedly, the white-haired, 74-year-old Spanish-speaker has said he's "not a fan" of President Donald Trump, his proposed border wall, or his hardline immigration policies.

Estrada's become an even harsher Trump critic this year as detentions of migrants away from the border have soared during the president's first months in office. Arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, whose officers pick up people for deportation, surged 40 percent from the same period a year earlier. He's unapologetically liberal in a state where lawmen are sometimes known for being politically conservative.