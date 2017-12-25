The Latest: Mystery solved, Osweiler starts at QB for Denver

The Latest on the 16th Sunday of the NFL regular season. (all times Eastern):

1:05 p.m.

After a week of uncertainty, Brock Osweiler is starting at quarterback for the Denver Broncos at the Washington Redskins.

Coach Vance Joseph had refused to name his starter between Osweiler and Paxton Lynch. Joseph on Friday said Lynch, who was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, was about 90 percent healthy and was good enough to back up.

It's Osweiler's fourth start and sixth appearance of the season. He has completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 895 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland

___

12:30 p.m.

The Christmas Eve NFL schedule is full of games with playoff implications, and as many as six teams could be out with a loss.

The highlight of the early afternoon is the NFC South matchup with the Falcons in New Orleans. Tampa Bay travels to Carolina, and those results could decide the division, though it might come down to the Panthers at Falcons next week.

The Titans need a win at home against the Rams to stay in the AFC South race. The Bills are the No. 6 AFC wild card, but need a win over the Patriots and some help to stay there.

The Chargers would be out of the playoff race if they lose at the Jets, as would the Lions with a loss at Cincinnati. The Dolphins need a win at Kansas City to stay alive.

___

