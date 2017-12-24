|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|19
|18
|1
|0
|60
|12
|55
|Man United
|19
|13
|3
|3
|41
|14
|42
|Chelsea
|19
|12
|3
|4
|32
|14
|39
|Liverpool
|19
|9
|8
|2
|41
|23
|35
|Tottenham
|19
|10
|4
|5
|34
|18
|34
|Arsenal
|19
|10
|4
|5
|34
|23
|34
|Burnley
|19
|9
|5
|5
|16
|15
|32
|Leicester
|19
|7
|6
|6
|29
|28
|27
|Everton
|19
|7
|5
|7
|24
|30
|26
|Watford
|19
|6
|4
|9
|27
|34
|22
|Huddersfield
|19
|6
|4
|9
|17
|31
|22
|Brighton
|19
|5
|6
|8
|15
|23
|21
|Southampton
|19
|4
|7
|8
|18
|25
|19
|Stoke
|19
|5
|4
|10
|22
|40
|19
|Newcastle
|19
|5
|3
|11
|19
|29
|18
|Crystal Palace
|19
|4
|6
|9
|16
|29
|18
|West Ham
|19
|4
|5
|10
|19
|35
|17
|Bournemouth
|19
|4
|4
|11
|15
|28
|16
|West Brom
|19
|2
|8
|9
|14
|27
|14
|Swansea
|19
|3
|4
|12
|11
|26
|13
|Friday, Dec. 22
Arsenal 3, Liverpool 3
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Everton 0, Chelsea 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
West Ham 2, Newcastle 3
Southampton 1, Huddersfield 1
Stoke 3, West Brom 1
Swansea 1, Crystal Palace 1
Brighton 1, Watford 0
Burnley 0, Tottenham 3
Leicester 2, Man United 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Tottenham vs. Southampton 1230 GMT
Bournemouth vs. West Ham 1500 GMT
Chelsea vs. Brighton 1500 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Stoke 1500 GMT
Man United vs. Burnley 1500 GMT
Watford vs. Leicester 1500 GMT
West Brom vs. Everton 1500 GMT
Liverpool vs. Swansea 1730 GMT
|Wednesday, Dec. 27
Newcastle vs. Man City 1945 GMT
|Thursday, Dec. 28
Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal 2000 GMT
|Wolverhampton
|23
|17
|3
|3
|43
|17
|54
|Cardiff
|23
|14
|5
|4
|33
|18
|47
|Derby
|23
|13
|5
|5
|38
|21
|44
|Bristol City
|23
|12
|8
|3
|37
|24
|44
|Leeds
|23
|12
|3
|8
|35
|26
|39
|Aston Villa
|23
|10
|8
|5
|31
|22
|38
|Sheffield United
|23
|12
|2
|9
|36
|29
|38
|Preston
|23
|9
|9
|5
|27
|23
|36
|Middlesbrough
|23
|10
|5
|8
|30
|23
|35
|Ipswich
|23
|11
|2
|10
|37
|33
|35
|Fulham
|23
|8
|8
|7
|29
|29
|32
|Brentford
|23
|7
|10
|6
|35
|31
|31
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|10
|1
|12
|33
|38
|31
|Reading
|23
|7
|6
|10
|29
|30
|27
|Sheffield Wednesday
|23
|6
|9
|8
|27
|29
|27
|Norwich
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|30
|27
|Millwall
|23
|6
|8
|9
|24
|25
|26
|QPR
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|34
|26
|Hull
|23
|5
|7
|11
|37
|41
|22
|Barnsley
|23
|5
|6
|12
|25
|36
|21
|Burton Albion
|23
|5
|5
|13
|16
|41
|20
|Sunderland
|23
|3
|10
|10
|28
|39
|19
|Bolton
|23
|4
|7
|12
|23
|41
|19
|Birmingham
|23
|4
|5
|14
|12
|33
|17
|Friday, Dec. 22
Norwich 1, Brentford 2
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Sunderland 1, Birmingham 1
Derby 3, Millwall 0
Wolverhampton 1, Ipswich 0
Preston 1, Nottingham Forest 1
Bolton 2, Cardiff 0
Reading 1, Burton Albion 2
Fulham 2, Barnsley 1
Leeds 1, Hull 0
QPR 1, Bristol City 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Middlesbrough 2
Aston Villa 2, Sheffield United 2
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Millwall vs. Wolverhampton 1300 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Bolton 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Reading 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Preston 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Derby 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. QPR 1500 GMT
Birmingham vs. Norwich 1500 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Leeds 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Fulham 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1500 GMT
Brentford vs. Aston Villa 1930 GMT
|Wigan
|22
|16
|3
|3
|49
|12
|51
|Shrewsbury
|22
|14
|5
|3
|30
|14
|47
|Blackburn
|22
|13
|5
|4
|40
|20
|44
|Scunthorpe
|23
|12
|6
|5
|31
|18
|42
|Bradford
|23
|13
|3
|7
|36
|28
|42
|Charlton
|22
|10
|6
|6
|30
|27
|36
|Peterborough
|23
|10
|5
|8
|39
|34
|35
|Portsmouth
|23
|11
|2
|10
|27
|26
|35
|Rotherham
|23
|10
|3
|10
|38
|33
|33
|Oxford United
|23
|8
|7
|8
|35
|34
|31
|Walsall
|22
|7
|8
|7
|30
|31
|29
|Blackpool
|23
|7
|7
|9
|28
|31
|28
|Southend
|23
|7
|7
|9
|26
|37
|28
|Doncaster
|23
|7
|6
|10
|23
|27
|27
|Fleetwood Town
|23
|7
|6
|10
|31
|37
|27
|Oldham
|23
|7
|6
|10
|37
|44
|27
|Bristol Rovers
|23
|9
|0
|14
|33
|41
|27
|Gillingham
|23
|6
|8
|9
|22
|25
|26
|Milton Keynes Dons
|23
|6
|8
|9
|26
|34
|26
|Plymouth
|23
|6
|6
|11
|22
|32
|24
|AFC Wimbledon
|22
|6
|5
|11
|17
|27
|23
|Northampton
|23
|6
|5
|12
|19
|39
|23
|Rochdale
|22
|4
|10
|8
|24
|29
|22
|Bury
|22
|4
|5
|13
|19
|32
|17
|Friday, Dec. 22
Fleetwood Town 0, Gillingham 2
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Northampton 1, Blackburn 1
Charlton 1, Blackpool 1
Oxford United 0, Wigan 7
Bristol Rovers 0, Doncaster 1
AFC Wimbledon 2, Bradford 1
Shrewsbury 2, Portsmouth 0
Peterborough 3, Bury 0
Plymouth 4, Oldham 1
Rotherham 2, Milton Keynes Dons 1
Scunthorpe 3, Southend 1
Rochdale 1, Walsall 1
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Gillingham vs. Oxford United 1300 GMT
Southend vs. Charlton 1300 GMT
Oldham vs. Fleetwood Town 1500 GMT
Bury vs. Rotherham 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Shrewsbury 1500 GMT
Blackburn vs. Rochdale 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon 1500 GMT
Blackpool vs. Scunthorpe 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Northampton 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Peterborough 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Bristol Rovers 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth 1500 GMT
|Luton Town
|23
|14
|6
|3
|53
|19
|48
|Notts County
|23
|12
|8
|3
|39
|24
|44
|Exeter
|23
|12
|3
|8
|32
|29
|39
|Coventry
|23
|11
|5
|7
|26
|17
|38
|Wycombe
|23
|10
|7
|6
|41
|32
|37
|Lincoln City
|23
|10
|7
|6
|28
|19
|37
|Accrington Stanley
|22
|11
|4
|7
|34
|27
|37
|Colchester
|23
|10
|6
|7
|33
|27
|36
|Mansfield Town
|23
|9
|9
|5
|32
|26
|36
|Swindon
|22
|11
|2
|9
|35
|28
|35
|Newport County
|23
|9
|8
|6
|32
|26
|35
|Grimsby Town
|23
|9
|6
|8
|25
|28
|33
|Carlisle
|23
|8
|7
|8
|33
|32
|31
|Cheltenham
|23
|8
|6
|9
|31
|31
|30
|Stevenage
|23
|8
|6
|9
|32
|34
|30
|Cambridge United
|23
|8
|6
|9
|21
|30
|30
|Crawley Town
|23
|7
|6
|10
|22
|28
|27
|Port Vale
|23
|7
|4
|12
|24
|33
|25
|Yeovil
|23
|6
|6
|11
|30
|41
|24
|Crewe
|23
|7
|2
|14
|24
|38
|23
|Morecambe
|23
|5
|7
|11
|19
|29
|22
|Barnet
|23
|5
|5
|13
|24
|34
|20
|Chesterfield
|23
|5
|5
|13
|26
|44
|20
|Forest Green
|23
|5
|5
|13
|23
|43
|20
|Friday, Dec. 22
Coventry 3, Wycombe 2
|Saturday, Dec. 23
Forest Green 0, Carlisle 1
Mansfield Town 2, Morecambe 1
Crewe 0, Swindon 3
Newport County 0, Lincoln City 0
Barnet 0, Cheltenham 2
Luton Town 2, Grimsby Town 0
Yeovil 3, Exeter 1
Colchester 1, Port Vale 1
Notts County 3, Cambridge United 3
Stevenage 5, Chesterfield 1
Accrington Stanley 2, Crawley Town 3
|Tuesday, Dec. 26
Grimsby Town vs. Mansfield Town 1300 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Yeovil 1500 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Barnet 1500 GMT
Morecambe vs. Notts County 1500 GMT
Carlisle vs. Accrington Stanley 1500 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Crewe 1500 GMT
Lincoln City vs. Stevenage 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Newport County 1500 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Colchester 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Luton Town 1500 GMT
Exeter vs. Forest Green 1500 GMT
Port Vale vs. Coventry 1500 GMT