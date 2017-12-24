Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 24, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunshine, pleasant;89;77;Mostly sunny;89;78;S;6;73%;42%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;79;61;Partly sunny;79;60;NE;3;68%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A little p.m. rain;60;44;A little a.m. rain;56;39;W;11;83%;55%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;59;45;Plenty of sun;61;47;SSW;7;66%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;50;43;Mostly cloudy;49;39;S;18;86%;64%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;28;22;A snow shower;29;16;NNE;5;74%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer;76;45;Cooler;56;39;ENE;6;67%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Squalls in the p.m.;24;22;A little icy mix;30;14;SSW;6;80%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;83;70;Areas of low clouds;88;71;E;9;64%;27%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;53;44;Sunny and warmer;60;43;SW;5;67%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;74;63;Some sun, pleasant;76;65;N;11;58%;63%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;76;53;Decreasing clouds;69;47;WNW;9;58%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;87;74;A touch of rain;90;75;ESE;7;69%;68%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;82;57;Clouds and sun, nice;82;56;E;6;54%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;93;71;Partly sunny;86;69;NNE;8;46%;7%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;58;45;Sun and clouds;58;44;WNW;8;79%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;43;21;Mostly sunny, mild;41;23;NNE;7;26%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;53;34;Sunny and mild;50;31;SE;4;79%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mild with low clouds;50;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;49;39;SSW;11;74%;7%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;69;48;A bit of rain;67;48;NE;6;74%;72%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;84;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;NW;4;67%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with some sun;50;37;Periods of sun;46;32;ESE;6;81%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;49;44;Decreasing clouds;46;41;SSW;12;74%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;46;34;Mild with sunshine;49;30;ENE;7;87%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds, mild;50;34;Partly sunny;46;31;SE;4;80%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;75;64;Sunny and warmer;87;72;N;10;52%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;88;64;Cloudy;90;64;SW;4;37%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Periods of rain;53;30;Sunny and cooler;43;30;NW;14;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;65;52;Sun and some clouds;64;50;NNW;10;40%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;73;58;Sunshine;68;58;SSE;16;40%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;80;65;A couple of showers;78;65;NE;4;65%;66%;5

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;86;73;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;N;9;66%;3%;5

Chicago, United States;A little snow;27;19;Partly sunny, windy;23;5;WNW;19;54%;23%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;75;NNE;10;69%;38%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;47;44;A shower or two;46;39;SW;12;81%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;74;65;High clouds;75;67;NNE;10;46%;1%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and chilly;48;27;Mostly sunny;48;40;SE;8;41%;25%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and breezy;89;79;Partly sunny, breezy;91;79;NE;15;72%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;75;47;Hazy sunshine;73;46;WNW;6;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, colder;35;20;Mostly cloudy;34;15;ENE;7;61%;26%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;81;61;Hazy sun;82;62;NW;4;63%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Couple of t-storms;88;77;Cloudy with showers;90;75;W;6;71%;94%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mainly cloudy;52;43;Rain;46;33;WSW;13;91%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, mild;58;44;Turning cloudy, warm;66;48;NNE;7;25%;20%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;61;52;Spotty showers;61;53;WSW;8;82%;85%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Pleasant and warmer;75;54;Clouds and sunshine;74;55;SE;5;44%;0%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;77;63;Showers and t-storms;73;62;N;6;82%;84%;7

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;81;65;Clouds and sun;80;65;NE;9;63%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;32;25;Cloudy;36;33;SSE;8;90%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;72;Rain, not as warm;78;71;NE;17;77%;91%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;77;57;High clouds;71;61;E;8;39%;0%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;Partly sunny, nice;82;69;E;9;58%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;84;57;Sunny and pleasant;85;58;NE;5;55%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning sunny;71;42;Sunny and nice;71;44;N;5;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;44;41;Sunshine;50;42;SSW;8;82%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;75;Warm with some sun;94;76;WSW;11;55%;4%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;87;74;Clouds and sun;89;73;N;8;45%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;83;61;A t-storm in spots;88;58;SSE;7;36%;45%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;54;27;High clouds and mild;58;32;SW;3;30%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;88;55;Hazy sunshine;84;53;ENE;8;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;64;40;Sunshine;67;39;SSW;3;64%;18%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;96;66;Sunny and nice;89;63;NNW;15;29%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;45;35;A little a.m. rain;44;36;W;15;88%;75%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;72;An afternoon shower;89;72;NNE;7;58%;43%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;87;73;Nice with some sun;89;74;WSW;5;66%;41%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;Hazy sunshine;79;55;NNW;6;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;N;5;72%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;63;41;Cooler;57;41;ESE;9;66%;70%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing;90;76;Partly sunny, nice;89;75;SW;5;72%;30%;7

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;74;66;Low clouds may break;74;66;S;6;76%;36%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;58;51;Spotty showers;60;48;W;6;79%;89%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;51;47;Mostly cloudy;51;41;SW;17;83%;75%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;72;48;Partly sunny, nice;68;50;NE;4;43%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;89;72;Sunshine and nice;86;72;SSW;6;66%;18%;11

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;52;34;Clouds and sun;48;43;SW;4;75%;75%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;82;Sun and clouds;88;81;NE;8;64%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;A morning t-storm;84;74;ESE;6;83%;78%;3

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;90;77;A shower in places;89;77;ENE;7;69%;57%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;69;54;Clearing;72;53;SSE;11;52%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;NNE;5;38%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;82;64;Sunshine, pleasant;81;69;NE;8;62%;24%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Episodes of sunshine;37;32;A little rain;37;35;WSW;5;90%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;Partly sunny;87;76;ENE;14;65%;14%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;70;58;Pleasant and warmer;84;65;N;8;54%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;21;13;Snow, heavy early;17;9;WSW;6;82%;82%;0

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;34;23;Low clouds;25;21;WNW;13;69%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;71;Hazy sunshine;89;73;NNE;7;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;81;55;Mainly cloudy;82;57;NNE;12;37%;3%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;43;35;Very windy;37;28;W;31;46%;13%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;60;42;Sunny;61;42;W;8;65%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;15;13;Snow, breezy, warmer;33;23;SSE;15;92%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;57;41;Partly sunny;48;38;WNW;11;55%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;36;26;Snow showers;33;30;SSW;4;89%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;21;12;Snow to flurries;20;5;W;11;80%;85%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;79;NNW;8;77%;57%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;88;75;A few showers;87;75;NNW;9;73%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;80;75;A t-storm in spots;85;75;ENE;6;84%;72%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds;49;39;Decreasing clouds;45;40;SSW;8;81%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;93;69;Plenty of sunshine;86;63;SSW;11;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;73;Cooler, p.m. rain;80;68;N;10;62%;92%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;89;76;Partly sunny;92;76;SE;9;64%;30%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;91;67;Sunny;90;67;ESE;5;44%;51%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;47;38;Decreasing clouds;44;30;S;7;60%;1%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little snow;36;15;Sunshine, but chilly;29;12;S;6;51%;12%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;65;52;Cloudy with showers;63;50;NNE;8;77%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;66;44;Mostly sunny;64;48;S;6;64%;9%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;77;A couple of showers;85;77;E;10;68%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;34;24;Mostly cloudy;27;24;NNE;12;55%;14%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;39;34;Periods of rain;42;39;WSW;6;93%;86%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;94;78;Mostly cloudy;87;75;SE;8;66%;44%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;82;53;Partly sunny, warm;86;52;S;8;16%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;57;35;Mostly sunny;56;42;E;5;82%;23%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and breezy;30;21;Areas of low clouds;29;25;S;6;72%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;55;46;Partly sunny;59;45;WNW;5;59%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;80;65;Partly sunny;78;63;ENE;12;65%;5%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;83;76;A shower or two;83;77;E;13;70%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;78;64;A t-shower in spots;77;63;NNE;11;77%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;77;33;Sunny and pleasant;75;34;ENE;5;19%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;88;61;Sunny and pleasant;90;59;SW;6;29%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;84;71;Partly sunny;84;71;N;8;73%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;60;46;Afternoon rain;56;42;W;6;85%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;37;34;Rain and snow shower;40;30;E;4;84%;54%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain tapering off;41;22;Sunny, but chilly;33;23;E;5;38%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, breezy;54;37;Mostly sunny, chilly;48;37;ENE;9;47%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;84;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;WNW;6;74%;88%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and breezy;47;30;Sunny and mild;50;30;SW;6;76%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;75;A shower in places;84;75;ENE;12;71%;75%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;35;28;Snow showers;39;35;SW;5;90%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;A stray thunderstorm;89;67;Cooler with a shower;72;67;ESE;17;68%;81%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;72;56;Partly sunny;66;59;E;11;56%;12%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;36;31;A bit of p.m. snow;37;35;S;7;63%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;63;50;Cloudy and mild;58;40;SSE;8;65%;85%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and breezy;43;35;Partly sunny, breezy;44;38;NW;19;62%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, warm;68;53;A p.m. shower or two;63;48;NNE;11;28%;78%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brief p.m. showers;67;51;A passing shower;62;50;NNE;7;57%;55%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;58;36;Sunny and pleasant;62;36;ESE;3;54%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;54;49;Abundant sunshine;61;37;NNW;11;39%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;30;21;Variable clouds;28;13;W;21;70%;44%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;64;50;Partly sunny;61;48;WSW;7;80%;66%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;65;44;Plenty of sun;64;42;S;4;66%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-2;-18;Sunny, but cold;5;-16;ESE;3;87%;39%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and chilly;36;31;Cloudy and chilly;36;26;E;3;71%;43%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;50;35;Partly sunny;47;32;ESE;5;73%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;86;58;High clouds;80;55;NE;5;54%;1%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;38;33;A little rain;41;37;WSW;6;81%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;48;43;Mainly cloudy;48;34;WSW;14;86%;27%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;70;63;Windy with some sun;71;61;NNW;26;73%;75%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;Partly sunny;90;65;NW;6;55%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;44;28;Mostly sunny;42;22;ESE;2;47%;13%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit