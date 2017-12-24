Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 24, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;S;10;73%;42%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and delightful;26;16;Partly sunny;26;16;NE;4;68%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A little p.m. rain;15;7;A little a.m. rain;13;4;W;18;83%;55%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;15;7;Plenty of sun;16;8;SSW;11;66%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;10;6;Mostly cloudy;9;4;S;30;86%;64%;0

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;-3;-5;A snow shower;-2;-9;NNE;8;74%;82%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer;24;7;Cooler;13;4;ENE;10;67%;69%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Squalls in the p.m.;-5;-6;A little icy mix;-1;-10;SSW;10;80%;84%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;28;21;Areas of low clouds;31;22;E;15;64%;27%;7

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;12;6;Sunny and warmer;16;6;SW;8;67%;1%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;23;17;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;N;17;58%;63%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy and warm;24;12;Decreasing clouds;21;8;WNW;15;58%;6%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;31;24;A touch of rain;32;24;ESE;11;69%;68%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Clouds and sun, nice;28;13;E;9;54%;1%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;34;22;Partly sunny;30;21;NNE;13;46%;7%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;14;7;Sun and clouds;15;7;WNW;13;79%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;6;-6;Mostly sunny, mild;5;-5;NNE;11;26%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;12;1;Sunny and mild;10;0;SE;7;79%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mild with low clouds;10;7;Mostly cloudy, mild;9;4;SSW;17;74%;7%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;21;9;A bit of rain;20;9;NE;9;74%;72%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;29;17;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;18;NW;6;67%;73%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy with some sun;10;3;Periods of sun;8;0;ESE;9;81%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;9;7;Decreasing clouds;8;5;SSW;19;74%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;8;1;Mild with sunshine;9;-1;ENE;11;87%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds, mild;10;1;Partly sunny;8;0;SE;6;80%;1%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;24;18;Sunny and warmer;30;22;N;16;52%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;31;18;Cloudy;32;18;SW;7;37%;44%;6

Busan, South Korea;Periods of rain;11;-1;Sunny and cooler;6;-1;NW;23;44%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;18;11;Sun and some clouds;18;10;NNW;15;40%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;23;14;Sunshine;20;14;SSE;25;40%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A couple of showers;27;18;A couple of showers;25;19;NE;6;65%;66%;5

Chennai, India;Nice with some sun;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;N;14;66%;3%;5

Chicago, United States;A little snow;-3;-7;Partly sunny, windy;-5;-15;WNW;30;54%;23%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;NNE;16;69%;38%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;A little p.m. rain;9;7;A shower or two;8;4;SW;20;81%;80%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;23;19;High clouds;24;19;NNE;16;46%;1%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and chilly;9;-3;Mostly sunny;9;4;SE;12;41%;25%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clearing and breezy;31;26;Partly sunny, breezy;33;26;NE;23;72%;44%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;24;8;Hazy sunshine;23;8;WNW;10;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, colder;2;-7;Mostly cloudy;1;-9;ENE;12;61%;26%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and nice;27;16;Hazy sun;28;17;NW;7;63%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Couple of t-storms;31;25;Cloudy with showers;32;24;W;10;71%;94%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mainly cloudy;11;6;Rain;8;0;WSW;21;91%;87%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouding up, mild;14;7;Turning cloudy, warm;19;9;NNE;12;25%;20%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;16;11;Spotty showers;16;12;WSW;13;82%;85%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Pleasant and warmer;24;12;Clouds and sunshine;23;13;SE;7;44%;0%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;25;17;Showers and t-storms;23;17;N;9;82%;84%;7

Havana, Cuba;Nice with some sun;27;18;Clouds and sun;26;18;NE;14;63%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;0;-4;Cloudy;2;1;SSE;13;90%;71%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;32;22;Rain, not as warm;26;22;NE;27;77%;91%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;25;14;High clouds;22;16;E;13;39%;0%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;E;15;58%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;29;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;14;NE;8;55%;0%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning sunny;22;6;Sunny and nice;21;6;N;8;48%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning cloudy;7;5;Sunshine;10;6;SSW;12;82%;5%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;Warm with some sun;34;24;WSW;17;55%;4%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;31;23;Clouds and sun;31;23;N;12;45%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;28;16;A t-storm in spots;31;14;SSE;11;36%;45%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;12;-3;High clouds and mild;14;0;SW;5;30%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;13;Hazy sunshine;29;12;ENE;13;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;18;4;Sunshine;20;4;SSW;6;64%;18%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Sunny and nice;32;17;NNW;24;29%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;7;2;A little a.m. rain;7;2;W;25;88%;75%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;31;22;An afternoon shower;32;22;NNE;11;58%;43%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A shower or t-storm;31;23;Nice with some sun;32;23;WSW;8;66%;41%;10

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;Hazy sunshine;26;13;NNW;9;62%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;N;8;72%;81%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;17;5;Cooler;14;5;ESE;14;66%;70%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Clearing;32;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;SW;8;72%;30%;7

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;23;19;Low clouds may break;23;19;S;9;76%;36%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;10;Spotty showers;15;9;W;9;79%;89%;2

London, United Kingdom;Inc. clouds;11;8;Mostly cloudy;11;5;SW;28;83%;75%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;22;9;Partly sunny, nice;20;10;NE;7;43%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;32;22;Sunshine and nice;30;22;SSW;10;66%;18%;11

Madrid, Spain;Turning sunny;11;1;Clouds and sun;9;6;SW;7;75%;75%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;28;Sun and clouds;31;27;NE;13;64%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;A morning t-storm;29;24;ESE;9;83%;78%;3

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;32;25;A shower in places;31;25;ENE;11;69%;57%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;21;12;Clearing;22;12;SSE;18;52%;1%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Periods of sun;23;7;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;NNE;8;38%;9%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;18;Sunshine, pleasant;27;21;NE;13;62%;24%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Episodes of sunshine;3;0;A little rain;3;2;WSW;8;90%;80%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ENE;23;65%;14%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;21;14;Pleasant and warmer;29;18;N;13;54%;2%;11

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun;-6;-10;Snow, heavy early;-8;-13;WSW;10;82%;82%;0

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy;1;-5;Low clouds;-4;-6;WNW;21;69%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;Hazy sunshine;32;23;NNE;12;44%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Mainly cloudy;28;14;NNE;19;37%;3%;10

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;6;1;Very windy;3;-2;W;50;46%;13%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;15;6;Sunny;16;5;W;12;65%;1%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;-9;-11;Snow, breezy, warmer;0;-5;SSE;24;92%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;14;5;Partly sunny;9;3;WNW;18;55%;14%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;2;-4;Snow showers;1;-1;SSW;6;89%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;-6;-11;Snow to flurries;-7;-15;W;18;80%;85%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;NNW;14;77%;57%;8

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;31;24;A few showers;31;24;NNW;14;73%;69%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy with showers;27;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;ENE;10;84%;72%;8

Paris, France;Low clouds;10;4;Decreasing clouds;7;4;SSW;13;81%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;34;21;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;SSW;18;41%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;35;23;Cooler, p.m. rain;26;20;N;16;62%;92%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;32;25;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;15;64%;30%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunny;33;20;Sunny;32;20;ESE;8;44%;51%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;8;3;Decreasing clouds;7;-1;S;12;60%;1%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little snow;2;-9;Sunshine, but chilly;-2;-11;S;10;51%;12%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;19;11;Cloudy with showers;17;10;NNE;13;77%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine;19;7;Mostly sunny;18;9;S;9;64%;9%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;25;A couple of showers;29;25;E;15;68%;81%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A snow shower;1;-5;Mostly cloudy;-3;-4;NNE;19;55%;14%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;4;1;Periods of rain;6;4;WSW;10;93%;86%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;Mostly cloudy;30;24;SE;14;66%;44%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;28;12;Partly sunny, warm;30;11;S;12;16%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;14;1;Mostly sunny;13;5;E;8;82%;23%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and breezy;-1;-6;Areas of low clouds;-2;-4;S;9;72%;78%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rather cloudy;13;8;Partly sunny;15;7;WNW;9;59%;5%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;27;18;Partly sunny;25;17;ENE;19;65%;5%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Variable cloudiness;28;25;A shower or two;28;25;E;21;70%;82%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;25;18;A t-shower in spots;25;17;NNE;17;77%;55%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;0;Sunny and pleasant;24;1;ENE;8;19%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;31;16;Sunny and pleasant;32;15;SW;9;29%;11%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;29;21;N;13;73%;30%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;16;8;Afternoon rain;13;5;W;10;85%;87%;1

Seattle, United States;Bit of rain, snow;3;1;Rain and snow shower;5;-1;E;7;84%;54%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Rain tapering off;5;-6;Sunny, but chilly;0;-5;E;9;38%;25%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, breezy;12;3;Mostly sunny, chilly;9;3;ENE;15;47%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;29;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WNW;10;74%;88%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and breezy;9;-1;Sunny and mild;10;-1;SW;10;76%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;24;A shower in places;29;24;ENE;19;71%;75%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;2;-2;Snow showers;4;2;SW;8;90%;86%;0

Sydney, Australia;A stray thunderstorm;32;20;Cooler with a shower;22;20;ESE;27;68%;81%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;22;13;Partly sunny;19;15;E;17;56%;12%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;2;-1;A bit of p.m. snow;3;2;S;11;63%;84%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Increasing clouds;17;10;Cloudy and mild;15;5;SSE;12;65%;85%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy and breezy;6;2;Partly sunny, breezy;7;3;NW;31;62%;4%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy, warm;20;12;A p.m. shower or two;17;9;NNE;18;28%;78%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Brief p.m. showers;19;11;A passing shower;16;10;NNE;11;57%;55%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;14;2;Sunny and pleasant;17;2;ESE;5;54%;1%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Clearing;12;10;Abundant sunshine;16;3;NNW;18;39%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Some afternoon snow;-1;-6;Variable clouds;-2;-10;W;34;70%;44%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;18;10;Partly sunny;16;9;WSW;12;80%;66%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;18;6;Plenty of sun;18;6;S;7;66%;3%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;-19;-28;Sunny, but cold;-15;-27;ESE;5;87%;39%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy and chilly;2;0;Cloudy and chilly;2;-3;E;5;71%;43%;0

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;10;2;Partly sunny;9;0;ESE;7;73%;0%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;30;14;High clouds;27;13;NE;7;54%;1%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Inc. clouds;3;0;A little rain;5;3;WSW;10;81%;85%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;9;6;Mainly cloudy;9;1;WSW;23;86%;27%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;21;17;Windy with some sun;22;16;NNW;42;73%;75%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;Partly sunny;32;18;NW;9;55%;2%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;7;-2;Mostly sunny;6;-6;ESE;4;47%;13%;2

