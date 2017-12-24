President Duterte breaks down in tears visiting families of victims in Davao City fire

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte visited the families of the victims who were trapped inside the New City Commercial Center (NCCC) Mall in Ma-a road in Davao City in the late evening Saturday.

He broke down in tears after witnessing the heartbreaking conditions of the family members of those directly affected by the huge fire that engulfed the entire building.



(Image courtesy of the Philippines Office of the President)

During his visit, his office took some pictures that showed the President in tears as he met with members of the victims' families.



(Image courtesy of the Philippines Office of the President)

After consoling the family members, Duterte then made announcements that the government would provide all the necessary help to the families of the affected.

The President was accompanied by Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte.

"Our thoughts and prayers to the families and friends of the 37 missing persons of the New City Commercial Center fire in Davao City yesterday (Saturday). The President went unannounced last night to the NCCC mall and assured the relatives of the victims that the government would extend help," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.