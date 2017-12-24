Typhoon ravages south Philippines with 120 dead, 160 missing

In this photo made from video by Aclimah Disumala, Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, villagers carry cross raging flood waters in Lanao del Norte, Zamboanga Penn
ZAMBOANGA, Philippines (AP) — One of the deadliest storms to hit the Philippines this year has blown out of the country's south after unleashing flash floods and landslides that reportedly left more than 120 people dead and 160 missing.
Tropical Storm Tembin strengthened into a typhoon before blowing into the South China Sea on Sunday. Most of the dead and missing were reported in the hard-hit provinces of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur and on the Zamboanga Peninsula.
Officials say intense rainfall in the mountains most likely caused landslides that blocked rainwater. When the naturally formed dams broke from the pressure, torrents of rainwater smashed into the villages below.
One mayor blamed logging operations in the mountains for flash floods.