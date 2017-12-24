Taiwan cop exerts extraordinary investigative effort to help a man find his wallet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A Taoyuan police officer exerted extraordinary investigative effort to help a man find his wallet that contained NT$30,000.

Tsai Chia-nan (蔡佳男) of Longxing Police Station told reporters that a man surnamed Zhong (鍾) nervously came to the police station last night (Saturday night) to ask for help to locate his lost wallet. Zhong told the officer that he went to a department store in the downtown area with NT$30,000 cash in his wallet because he wanted to buy a birthday gift for his daughter. As he couldn’t find a becoming gift for his daughter, he took a taxi home, Zhong said, adding when he came home, he couldn’t find his wallet.

After asking Zhong about such details as where he took the taxi, the time he arrived home, and the distance of the taxi ride, Tsai figured out a possible route of the taxi ride and the intersections the taxi might have passed. Reviewing of the surveillance footage that corresponded to the timeframe of the taxi ride found that only two taxis passed the intersections during that time. The officer also provided the photos of the two drivers for Zhong to identify. After making such efforts, the police officer was able to successfully find out the taxi Zhong took Saturday night.

The taxi driver surnamed Lin (林) rushed to the police station after being notified of the lost wallet and said he was very impressed by Zhong’s talking about buying a gift for her daughter after he boarded the taxi, the police officer said. The driver found the black wallet on a floor mat of the car’s backseat after receiving the notification, the police officer added.

Zhong thanked the police officer for his investigative spirit and patience that went into finding his wallet as well as for the taxi driver’s immediate return of his wallet after receiving the notification.