Flight delays at Incheon International Airport due to foggy conditions 

TAIPEI(Taiwan News) - Flights at South Korea's biggest airport- Incheon International Airport have been delayed due to foggy conditions.

According to Incheon International Airport Corp. (IIAC), 43 flights bound for Incheon International Airport were forced to land in other airports in the country due to the thick fog on the western coast. The weather condition has also caused 312 delays and 49 cancellations on Saturday (Dec 23).

According to IIAC, the Aviation Meteorological Office issued a low visibility warning at Incheon International Airport at 1:35 a.m. today and lifted it four hours later.This type of warning is issued when the visibility is under 400 meters.