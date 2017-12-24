|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|7
|2
|54
|133
|87
|15-2-1
|11-5-1
|6-2-0
|New Jersey
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|113
|103
|11-5-2
|10-4-3
|3-3-0
|Columbus
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|105
|99
|14-6-0
|8-7-2
|8-5-1
|Washington
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|114
|107
|14-5-0
|8-8-2
|5-3-0
|Toronto
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|104
|11-5-0
|11-9-1
|5-2-1
|Boston
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|101
|89
|12-5-3
|7-5-2
|4-1-2
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|130
|127
|11-3-3
|8-10-1
|5-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|117
|104
|14-6-3
|5-7-1
|5-4-3
|Carolina
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|99
|109
|8-4-3
|8-8-4
|3-3-2
|Pittsburgh
|37
|18
|16
|3
|39
|104
|118
|11-6-1
|7-10-2
|5-2-0
|Philadelphia
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|99
|103
|8-7-4
|7-6-4
|1-0-4
|Montreal
|36
|16
|16
|4
|36
|98
|114
|9-7-3
|7-9-1
|8-2-1
|Florida
|36
|15
|16
|5
|35
|103
|119
|8-6-3
|7-10-2
|5-3-1
|Detroit
|35
|13
|15
|7
|33
|96
|113
|6-6-6
|7-9-1
|4-8-2
|Ottawa
|34
|11
|15
|8
|30
|92
|114
|6-6-5
|5-9-3
|3-4-2
|Buffalo
|36
|9
|20
|7
|25
|78
|120
|5-10-2
|4-10-5
|3-5-2
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|34
|23
|9
|2
|48
|119
|100
|15-2-1
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Los Angeles
|37
|22
|11
|4
|48
|109
|85
|11-5-2
|11-6-2
|3-4-2
|St. Louis
|38
|23
|13
|2
|48
|113
|94
|12-7-0
|11-6-2
|6-2-1
|Nashville
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|116
|99
|11-4-2
|10-5-3
|8-2-2
|Winnipeg
|37
|20
|11
|6
|46
|121
|105
|12-3-1
|8-8-5
|7-3-1
|Dallas
|37
|20
|14
|3
|43
|110
|106
|12-4-1
|8-10-2
|6-8-0
|San Jose
|34
|19
|11
|4
|42
|95
|84
|11-6-2
|8-5-2
|7-2-3
|Anaheim
|37
|16
|13
|8
|40
|101
|108
|8-7-3
|8-6-5
|3-2-4
|Chicago
|35
|17
|13
|5
|39
|103
|94
|10-5-2
|7-8-3
|4-6-2
|Calgary
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|101
|106
|9-11-0
|9-4-3
|6-4-0
|Minnesota
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|102
|106
|10-4-2
|8-11-1
|4-6-0
|Colorado
|35
|17
|15
|3
|37
|112
|113
|10-6-1
|7-9-2
|4-5-1
|Edmonton
|36
|17
|17
|2
|36
|108
|113
|8-10-0
|9-7-2
|5-1-0
|Vancouver
|37
|15
|17
|5
|35
|98
|121
|6-10-3
|9-7-2
|4-6-1
|Arizona
|38
|8
|25
|5
|21
|85
|133
|4-12-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2
Florida 4, Minnesota 2
Montreal 3, Calgary 2
Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 1
Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 0
New Jersey 4, Chicago 1
Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 0
Florida 1, Ottawa 0
Carolina 4, Buffalo 2
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1, SO
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 6, Arizona 2
Dallas 4, Nashville 3, SO
Vegas 3, Washington 0
San Jose 2, Los Angeles 0
St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1