|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|7
|2
|54
|133
|87
|Toronto
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|104
|Boston
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|101
|89
|Montreal
|36
|16
|16
|4
|36
|98
|114
|Florida
|36
|15
|16
|5
|35
|103
|119
|Detroit
|35
|13
|15
|7
|33
|96
|113
|Ottawa
|34
|11
|15
|8
|30
|92
|114
|Buffalo
|36
|9
|20
|7
|25
|78
|120
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|113
|103
|Washington
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|114
|107
|Columbus
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|105
|99
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|117
|104
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|130
|127
|Carolina
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|99
|109
|Pittsburgh
|37
|18
|16
|3
|39
|104
|118
|Philadelphia
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|99
|103
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|116
|99
|St. Louis
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|110
|93
|Winnipeg
|37
|20
|11
|6
|46
|121
|105
|Dallas
|37
|20
|14
|3
|43
|110
|106
|Chicago
|35
|17
|13
|5
|39
|103
|94
|Minnesota
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|102
|106
|Colorado
|35
|17
|15
|3
|37
|112
|113
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|34
|23
|9
|2
|48
|119
|100
|Los Angeles
|36
|22
|10
|4
|48
|109
|83
|San Jose
|33
|18
|11
|4
|40
|93
|84
|Anaheim
|37
|16
|13
|8
|40
|101
|108
|Calgary
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|101
|106
|Edmonton
|36
|17
|17
|2
|36
|108
|113
|Vancouver
|36
|15
|16
|5
|35
|97
|118
|Arizona
|38
|8
|25
|5
|21
|85
|133
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2
Florida 4, Minnesota 2
Montreal 3, Calgary 2
Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT
|Saturday's Games
Boston 3, Detroit 1
N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2
Edmonton 4, Montreal 1
Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 0
New Jersey 4, Chicago 1
Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 0
Florida 1, Ottawa 0
Carolina 4, Buffalo 2
Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1, SO
Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Colorado 6, Arizona 2
Dallas 4, Nashville 3, SO
Vegas 3, Washington 0
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.