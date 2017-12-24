McDavid leaves late in third, Oilers beat Canadiens 4-1

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist before leaving after blocking a shot late in the third period in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night.

McDavid went to the locker room with 2:20 to play.

Ryan Strome, Milan Lucic and Jujhar Khaira also scored, Cam Talbot stopped 29 shots, and Leon Draisaitl had three assists to help the Oilers extend their winning streak to a season-high four games. They also reached the .500 mark at 17-17-2.

Andrew Shaw scored for the Canadiens, coming off a 3-2 victory in Calgary on Friday night.

Edmonton opened the scoring with 5:10 left in the first when Strome beat goalie Antti Niemi with a one-timer. McDavid made it 2-0 two minutes later on a wrist shot through a screen for his 14th of the season.

Edmonton added to its lead four minutes into the middle period Lucic's power-play goal.

Montreal got on the board with seven minutes left in the second period on Shaw's power-play goal.

Edmonton put the game away with Khaira's empty-netter.

NOTES: It was the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Edmonton won the first 6-2 on Dec. 9 in Montreal. ... Niemi made his first start since Nov. 22. The Canadiens are his third team this season, starting as Pittsburgh's backup, getting claimed by Florida off waivers and subsequently getting claimed by Montreal.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Carolina on Wednesday night.

Oilers: At Winnipeg on night.