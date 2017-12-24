  1. Home
Oladipo scores 38, Pacers rally to beat Nets 123-119 in OT

By JIM JOHNSON , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/12/24 11:04

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo (4) shoots in front of Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game i

Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan watches from the sideline while playing the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of an NBA basketball game in I

Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) shoots over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half of an NBA basketball gam

Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) during the second half of an NBA basketbal

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates a three-point shot against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in In

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored 38 points and was perfect from the free-throw line, helping the Indiana Pacers escape with a 123-119 overtime victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night.

Myles Turner had 23 points and nine rebounds, and tied his career high with six blocks, and Bojan Bogdanovic finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Pacers (19-14), who came back from down 19 to take an 85-84 lead on Lance Stephenson's free throw with 8:29 remaining in regulation.

Spencer Dinwiddle led the Nets (12-20) and tied his career high with 26 points. He made three free throws with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 111 and force overtime.

DeMarre Carroll finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds and made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 119 with 45 seconds left in overtime. Oladipo made four free throws in two trips to the line in the final 29 seconds to seal the win.

