Listen to the voice of flowers at the flower carpet festival in central Taiwan  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The 2017 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival will take place in Houli District of Taichung City from December 23, 2017 to January 7, 2018 as a warm-up event for the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition.

Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily during the exhibition period, the festival will highlight the theme of "Voice of Flowers" and incorporate many local flowers and elements like music and the Flora Expo's mascots 'Leopard Cat Family,' creating a situational story in which the Leopard Cat Family is leading a musical garden party, according to the event organizer.

The venue, Huatien Eco-Park, was once a landfill, but it has been transformed into an ecological park by the city government.

Visitors are advised to travel by public transport and then transfer to the free shuttle buses to the event venue.

In order to prepare for the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition and to promote local industry and culture, as well as local leisure sightseeing, the Taichung City Houli District Office will be specially providing daily "Floral Joy, Fun in Houli" free bus tours for tourists to view the flower carpets, and travel around Houli during the Flower Carpet Festival, according to the organizer.

After visiting the flower carpet festival, you can take the free "Life (Blue) Line" shuttle bus to Lihpao Land, or the "Love (Green) Line” free shuttle bus to Houli Train Station (Houli Elementary School) and transfer to the "Flora Line" or "Joy Line" free bus tours to visit scenic spots around Houli, the organizer said.

For more information, please call Flower Carpet Festival On-Site Service Line:（04）2558-7442 (from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily during the exhibition period), or visit the official website.



The free shuttle bus stations around the flower carpet festival (photo from the official website of the 2017 Taichung International Flower Carpet Festival)