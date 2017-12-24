Taiwan helps Myanmar provide solar powered lighting to rural areas

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan recently provided several mini-grid solar photovoltaic (PV) systems and lighting appliances to local governments in Myanmar to improve the country's rural electrification goals.

The systems were provided by the government-funded Internationa l Cooperation and Development Fund (TaiwanICDF) to improve the living conditions of the poor.

According to the deputy secretary-general, Shyy Lih-jiun (史力軍), more than 66 percent of households in the country's rural areas have no electricity. People there use candles and oil lanterns for lighting.

Quoting Shyy, CNA reports that the TaiwanICDF and local governments in Myanmar have set up pilot installations of solar PV systems and lighting appliances at two sites in Myanmar's Magway and Sagaing regions, supplying electricity to five villages.

Since test runs started in June, these installations have been supplying stable electricity to 600 households.

In a ceremony held on December 6, Lee Pai-po (李柏浡), another deputy secretary-general of the TaiwanICDF, officially handed over control of the installations to the local governments.

Shyy urged more Taiwanese companies engaged in lighting projects to take part in the Myanmar venture.

TaiwanICDF promotes socio-economic development and the improvement of economic relations with developing countries. It also offers humanitarian assistance in the event of natural disasters or international refugee crises.