All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87 New Jersey 35 21 9 5 47 113 103 Washington 36 22 12 2 46 114 104 Columbus 37 22 13 2 46 105 99 Boston 34 19 10 5 43 101 89 Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101 N.Y. Islanders 36 19 13 4 42 130 127 Carolina 35 16 12 7 39 99 109 Pittsburgh 37 18 16 3 39 104 118 Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103 Montreal 36 16 16 4 36 98 114 Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119 Detroit 35 13 15 7 33 96 113 Ottawa 34 11 15 8 30 92 114 Buffalo 36 9 20 7 25 78 120 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 36 22 10 4 48 109 83 Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100 Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95 St. Louis 37 22 13 2 46 110 93 Winnipeg 37 20 11 6 46 121 105 Dallas 36 19 14 3 41 106 103 San Jose 33 18 11 4 40 93 84 Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108 Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94 Minnesota 36 18 15 3 39 102 106 Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106 Edmonton 36 17 17 2 36 108 113 Colorado 34 16 15 3 35 106 111 Vancouver 36 15 16 5 35 97 118 Arizona 37 8 24 5 21 83 127

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2

Florida 4, Minnesota 2

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT

Saturday's Games

Boston 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 1

Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 0

New Jersey 4, Chicago 1

Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 0

Florida 1, Ottawa 0

Carolina 4, Buffalo 2

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1, SO

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games No games scheduled

Monday's Games No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games No games scheduled